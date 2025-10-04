4 minors rescued from suspected trafficker in Basilan

A view of the coast in Isabela City. MindaNews file photo

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 18 October) – Four minors – three girls and one boy – were rescued from a suspected trafficker identified only as “Jay-ar” in Barangay Sunrise in Isabela City, Basilan.



Richard Falcatan, Basilan provincial information officer, said in a phone interview that the rescue operation happened at 7:40 p.m. Thursday in Barangay Sunrise. It was led by the Women and Children Protection Center–Mindanao Field Unit (WCPC) of the Philippine National Police.

“Jay-ar,” 45, a resident of Barangay Sunrise, was arrested during the operation. He will be charged with trafficking in persons.

“Prosecutors are preparing a watertight case, leveraging digital evidence and witness testimonies to secure a conviction,” Falcatan said.

The rescued minors were placed under the custody of the Isabela City Social Welfare and Development Office for medical evaluation and psychosocial support.

“This arrest sends a clear message: Isabela City has zero tolerance for trafficking. We will pursue all perpetrators relentlessly,” Brig. Gen. Maria Sheila Portento, chief of WCPC, said.

In a statement via Messenger, Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman of Isabela renewed her call for community involvement in combating human trafficking, encouraging residents to report suspicious activities such as unexplained gatherings of minors, fraudulent job offers, or unregistered ‘shelters’ or houses, to the nearest police station. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)