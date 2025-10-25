25 hornbills seized in Sarangani checkpoint; 6 found dead

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 1 Oct) — Twenty-five hornbills, a protected species crucial to forest regeneration, were seized at a checkpoint in Barangay Tinoto, Maasim, Sarangani Province on Sept. 27, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12.

Hornbills, including Writhed and Rufous species, were discovered crammed in makeshift cages inside luggage at a checkpoint in Barangay Tinoto, Maasim, Sarangani Province. Six of the birds were dead; the rest were sent to a wildlife rescue center. Photo courtesy of DENR Region 12 Facebook page

Six of the birds were found dead, while the remaining 19 were taken to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat, for rehabilitation.

In an Oct. 1 report published by the DENR on its Facebook page, Atty. Felix S. Alicer, Regional Executive Director of DENR Region 12, reported that the birds were identified as Writhed Hornbills (Rhabdotorrhinus leucocephalus) and Rufous Hornbills (Buceros hydrocorax), both of which are protected under Philippine law.

The Writhed Hornbill is classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a global organization that assesses the conservation status of species and their risk of extinction, due to habitat loss and hunting pressures.

The Rufous Hornbill, also endemic to the Philippines, is considered Vulnerable by the IUCN, facing threats from deforestation and poaching for the illegal pet trade.

The birds were discovered in makeshift cages inside a Mitsubishi Montero Sport, and the driver, a resident of Malalag, Davao del Sur, could not present a transport permit, Alicer reported.

According to the regional director, the Philippine National Police (PNP) – 2nd Platoon of the 2nd Sarangani Provincial Mobile Force Company coordinated with the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Kiamba to recover the birds.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the driver for violating Section 27 of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits the unauthorized transport and possession of protected wildlife.

DENR 12 also reminded the public that unauthorized possession, transport, or trade of wildlife is illegal and encouraged citizens to report any suspected violations. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)