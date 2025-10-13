Agusan school earthquake drill turns real

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur/13 October — A routine earthquake drill at Bayugan National Comprehensive High School (BNCHS) turned real on October 10 when a 7.4-magnitude quake struck off Manay, Davao Oriental 13 minutes after the drill, throwing students into a panic.

The incident was documented by Grade 11 student Jenro Mark Calo Jalop, associate editor of The Horizon, the school’s official publication. His feature, Drill Turns Real: M7.4 Quake Strikes BNCHS Amid Earthquake Drill, detailed the frightening turn of events.

Students of Bayugan National Comprehensive High School simulating the earthquake drill a few minutes before the October 10, 2025 magnitude 7.4 earthquake .(Photo courtesy of Lyndie Tandugon, The Horion school paper adviser)

Jalop reported that about 300 students had just finished their earthquake drill at 9:30 a.m. and were returning to their classrooms when the tremor hit at 9:43 Friday morning, October 10.

The drill was part of preparations for the upcoming Gawad Kalasag evaluation, a prestigious award in the Philippines for excellence in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.

As the quake struck, Jalop reported that several two- and three-storey buildings on the BNCHS campus visibly swayed. Students and teachers scrambled to evacuate, but panic set in, resulting in a stampede on the stairways.

Grade 12 student Reliame Mandang-ulan, interviewed by Jalop, recalled the panic:

“I wasn’t able to follow what we practiced, and no one really did. The shaking was too strong, and panic instantly filled the air. Everyone was screaming—some ran, others froze. My heart was pounding so fast, I didn’t know what to do first,” she said.

During the evacuation, several students fainted or suffered panic attacks. The school clinic, Red Cross Youth (RCY), and the Student Emergency Response Unit (SERU) responded with first aid, while ambulances from the Bayugan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) were called in for additional support.

About 15 RCY and SERU members, equipped with spinal boards and first aid kits, helped those affected.

“The rescuers applied first aid to students who fainted or experienced anxiety and panic attacks,” Jalop said. “However, as I observed, the recommended earthquake procedures were not followed in the panic.”

In the wake of the quake, Bayugan City Mayor Kirk Asis issuedExecutive Order No. 84, s. 2025, suspending classes and work in both public and private sectors to ensure safety and allow for building inspections.

BNCHS is currently awaiting the findings of an inspection by the Office of the City Building Official (OCBO). (CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN/MindaNews)