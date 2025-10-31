200 personnel to secure cemeteries, terminals in Mati City during ‘Kalag-Kalag’

Photo courtesy of Mati City Police Office

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 31 October) — At least 200 personnel from the city’s public security and police offices will be deployed for All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day this weekend.

Public Security Office head Ruben M. Piquero said Thursday the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and other agencies will help in securing the religious events known among Cebuano speakers as “Kalag-Kalag”.

Piquero said the personnel will be deployed in cemeteries and overland terminals.

The city has seven cemeteries, according to Piquero.

CDRRMO will provide medical assistance to those who may need it.

Piquero reminded those who will visit cemeteries not to bring any alcoholic drinks, weapons, videoke sets, nor hold gambling activities.

In its Facebook page, the Mati City Police Office advised the public to bring protection against heat and rain, bring enough food and water, and let children wear any form of identification.

Police assistant desks will be placed at the entrances of cemeteries where people may report any suspicious activities or any violations of the rules, Piquero said.

He gave no estimate on the number of visitors, but said he expects overcrowding like last year where vehicles may not be able to pass along roads near cemeteries. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)