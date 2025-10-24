161 breast cancer deaths in Davao from January to September

Malls have included Breast Cancer Awareness among their marketing efforts, in partnership with civic organizations. Here, a Zumba group competes with other Davao-based dancers for a pink-themed Zumba contest at the SM City Davao Annex. MindaNews file photo by YAS D OCAMPO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 October) – A total of 161 individuals have died of breast cancer from January to September this year, the City Health Office (CHO) said.

Of the number, 158 are females, and three are males. Last year, the CHO recorded a total of 197 breast cancer deaths – 193 females and 4 males.



Dr. Sharlene Tan, CHO Women’s Health Medical Coordinator said during the I-Speak Media Forum on Thursday that screenings for early detection of tumors in the breast reached 34,956 in 2024 and 33,796 for this year as of September.

The numbers make up 10. 2 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively, of women of reproductive age in the city.



According to Tan, screenings this year have detected 364 suspicious lumps that will be referred to their office for follow-up interventions.



Age remains a topmost contributory risk factor for breast cancer. As age increases, the risk of lumps that could lead to the disease is high, especially for women.

Tan said most of the deaths were recorded in women 60 years old and above.



”That’s why we offer screenings and awareness because at the age of 40, all women regardless of risk factor should undergo annual mammogram (screening). Even if they do not feel symptoms yet, they can already avail of the screening,” she said.



Other risk factors include family history, especially for those with first degree kin like parents and siblings who have acquired the disease.

Alcohol and lifestyle-induced factors like obesity also contribute to acquiring breast cancer, Tan said.

Roughly one percent of total cases recorded each year are males, she said, adding the CHO offers breast examination for male clients, which include visual inspection, palpation, or nipple check, a service available at health centers in the city.



Tan, however, said that CHO intervention is limited to detection through screening, although their office offers medical counselling for breast cancer patients through their mental wellness program.



The city has been holding activities for ”Pink October” in observance of the breast cancer awareness month led by the Rotary Club of Downtown Davao and the local government. The month-long observance kicked off with a one-day celebration at the SM City Davao on October 9, which featured a health forum, a ”Pink zumba,’, and ” Pink Runway” where breast cancer survivors walked the ramp as models. (Daniel Jamito/MindaNews)