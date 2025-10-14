14-year-old boy behind bomb threats in Davao schools

A classroom at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davo City. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO BUENO



DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 October) – A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the one responsible for a series of bomb threats that disrupted classes in five schools in Davao City on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

In a report on Friday, Capt. Hazel Caballero, DCPO spokesperson, said students and teachers of the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS), Matina, Davao City, were alarmed after the minor posted on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, claiming he planted a “landmine” on the school grounds.

The minor re-shared a photo showing students during a flag-raising ceremony originally posted by a certain Deborah Mae Darlo and added a caption that read: “Tapok samo kay gitamnan nanakog landmine inyong field karong gabiuna (Gather together because I have already planted a landmine in your field last night).”

Caballero said the school principal was able to identify the owner of the Facebook account, who was a former Grade 9 student of DRANHS.

Responding police officers coordinated with the barangay officials of Matina Pangi, which led to the rescue of the minor with the assistance of his mother.

Police learned that the minor’s parents transferred him from DRANHS to another school in June this year due to behavioral issues, which included cutting classes, carrying a bladed weapon, possessing a pellet gun, threatening a female teacher, and creating trouble with classmates.

The minor, she said, voluntarily turned over his Realme mobile phone to the police and is currently in the custody of the Anti-Cybercrime Unit for proper disposition.

Caballero said the minor confessed to the police investigators that he had created multiple social media accounts to send bomb threats to the schools’ official Facebook pages, including Talomo National High School.

MindaNews asked Caballero whether the same 14-year-old boy was responsible for the bomb scares at other schools in Davao. Caballero confirmed that the minor had admitted responsibility.

“Yes, pero ongoing pa gihapon ang investigation kay basin giangkon lang niya ang tanan pero naa pay laing involved po (Yes, but the investigation is still ongoing because he might have just claimed responsibility for everything but there could be others involved),” she added.

On Wednesday, classes were suspended at Davao Wisdom Academy and Mintal Comprehensive Stand Alone Senior High School in Barangay Mintal due to bomb threats. The following day, class suspensions were also declared at F. Bangoy Senior High School in Barangay Sasa and Talomo National High School in Barangay Santo Niño, Tugbok District, for the same reason.

Messages were received from an anonymous source via Facebook Messenger.

Presidential Decree 1727 declares as unlawful the “malicious dissemination of false information or the willful making of any threat concerning bombs, explosives, or any similar device or means of destruction.”

Under the law, violators may be punished with imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of not more than P40,000, or both.

However, Caballero added that the minor is exempt from criminal responsibility since he is under 15 years old.

She said the social worker recommended that the minor be released to his parents, subject to home visits and counseling to ensure continuous behavioral monitoring and intervention. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)