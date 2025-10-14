14 school buildings in Mati City found unsafe after quakes

Engineers sent by the local government of Quezon City help in the assessment of buildings in Mati City. Photo from the Quezon City Government Facebook page

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 18 October) – Fourteen school buildings in Mati City have been found unsafe for occupancy after the twin earthquakes on October 10, according to the report Thursday from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) obtained Friday by MindaNews.

These schools were among the 21 structures assessed so far by the CDRRMO as unsafe.

The schools tagged as “red” or “unsafe” are Macambol Elementary School, Macambol National High School, Mamali Elementary School, YTAC Elementary School, Lawigan Kinder Building, Batiano Elementary School, Lawigan National High School, Francisco Hinayon Elementary School, Department of Education (DepEd) CDF Building-Central I,

Asuncion Rondina Perez Memorial School, Central II Elementary School-Building 8, Don Bosco Training Center (new administration building), Pedro Malintad Elementary School Grades 1-5 Building, and Central II Elementary School Building 5, 9, and 10.

Earlier, CDRRMO head Charlemagne C. Bagasol said occupancy of these unsafe buildings is strictly prohibited, citing major cracks and other dilapidations.

In an interview Friday, Cherry Ann M. Verana-Quibo, officer-in-charge assistant schools division superintendent of DepEd-Mati said assessments are still being done by the Office of the Building Official and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

She added that if the city government would not order a suspension of classes, they will hold face-to-face classes, but will cordon the structures identified as unsafe.

As of October 14, DepEd-Mati said the earthquake has affected 6,392 learners.

Quibo said they will report to the Bureau of Education Facilities classrooms that may be classified as totally damaged so that they can be provided with “temporary learning spaces.”

She said multipurpose buildings like school conference rooms declared as safe will be utilized to accommodate the learners.

Shifting of class sessions may become another option if there will be shortage of classrooms, she added. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)