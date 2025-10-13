13 anomalous flood control projects in Davao Occidental under investigation

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 Oct) — Investigators from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the Davao Region have commenced an investigation into 13 anomalous flood control projects discovered in Davao Occidental.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon inspecting an alleged ghost flood-control project in the municipality of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. DPWH photo

In an interview on Thursday, Vernon Joel G. Firmalino, special investigator III of NBI-Davao, said the projects identified for investigation were based on a list that the Office of the Ombudsman provided, with a combined total cost exceeding ₱1 billion.

He said the agency has already requested documents, including blueprints, from the Commission on Audit to assist its personnel in investigating the anomalous infrastructure projects.

Out of 13 projects under investigation, the agency has already inspected the alleged ghost project by St. Timothy Construction Company, one of the many construction firms owned by government contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and his wife Sarah, in Barangay Culaman, Jose Abad Santos, as well as substandard flood control project in Barangay Demoloc, Malita, by Butuan City-based ACP Construction Company.

According to Firmalino, the project awarded to St. Timothy had a total cost of ₱96.5 million, while the project handled by ACP Construction amounted to ₱116 million.

The construction of the flood control project by St. Timothy began only in September this year, or a few weeks before Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, then a member of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), inspected it after the controversy concerning flood control projects came to light.

Meanwhile, Firmalino said that the contract awarded to ACP was for the construction of a 500-meter revetment project that began in 2024, but only one side reached 150 meters, while the other side had already collapsed.

The official described the project as “substandard,” saying it was a waste of public funds.

“Our observation is that like the one in Malita, the project was shortened, substandard, and incomplete,” Firmalino said.

He said that the NBI-Davao has been directed to submit weekly reports every Friday to ICI, a fact-finding body tasked with investigating the anomalous flood control and other infrastructure projects from 2015 onward.

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. has been appointed as chairperson of the fact-finding body, with former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson and accountant Rossana A. Fajardo as members.

Firmalino added that ICI will assess the investigation reports, which will serve as the basis for the filing of criminal charges against government contractors and public officials involved in anomalous infrastructure projects.

He said district engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao have been suspended.

He said law enforcers have been directed by the ICI to secure district offices of DPWH-Davao, following reports that some employees of the agency’s offices in Manila and Bulacan “have been involved in tampering with evidence and vouchers.”

In a statement, Dr. Jean Lindo, co-chair of Panalipdan! Mindanao, said that the ongoing corruption investigation should not be confined to ghost projects of the DPWH, but should include anomalous transactions in other government agencies.

“I am hoping this would pave the way for the dismantling of all corruption mechanisms like the budget insertions, pork barrel, and unprogrammed funds,” she said.

Lindo said the investigation conducted by the fact-finding body should be “independent, justice-based, and comprehensive,” but emphasized that she is more concerned with the evidence-based findings and the reforms the government will implement based on the investigation.

“Baka rin ang problema (the problem might also lie in) how our government would take action as a response to the findings. That’s why citizens should stay engaged,” she said.

Rauf Sissay, secretariat member of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN)-Southern Mindanao Region, said that they have low expectations for the ongoing investigations, alleging that Marcos established the commission to escape liability.

“We have low expectations for the ICI because we believe that this commission was formed by [President Ferdinand] Marcos Jr. to shield himself from ultimate accountability regarding the corruption scandals and other anomalous conduct, which were uncovered in the past several weeks,” he said.

Sissay said that the recent issues of corruption involving ghost projects have occurred during his tenure as President.

He said the President must be held primarily accountable, along with the DPWH officials, contractors, and lawmakers. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)