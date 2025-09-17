Zamboanga university official wounded in gun attack

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 17 Sept) — A university official here was shot early morning Wednesday, according to officials of Police Station 6 of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Personnel of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) at the site of the shooting incident. Photo courtesy of RMN Zamboanga

Alfredo “Aldie” Solis Eustaquio, 33, single, and vice president for administration of Universidad de Zamboanga, was shot around 6 a.m. along Estrada Street in Barangay Tetuan.

Police said the victim was on board his vehicle towards the gymnasium. Witnesses told police that even when wounded, Eustaquio was still able to drive himself in his vehicle toward the hospital.

Two persons wearing helmets that protected their identities were seen through the city’s CCTV camera, police said, but their complete identities are still being examined.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) and from Police Station 6 conducted investigation at the area. They have already declared Eustaquio as safe and is recuperating at a private hospital at this time.

Eustaquio is the second university official to be attacked.

The first was Arturo “Archie” Eustaquio III, then president of Universidad de Zamboanga, who was ambushed in April 2012. He sustained critical injuries during the attack and later succumbed, marking a tragic loss for the institution.

The Universidad de Zamboanga, formerly known as Zamboanga A.E. Colleges, was founded by Arturo Eustaquio Sr. in 1948. Arturo III was among his children, and Alfredo, a grandson. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)