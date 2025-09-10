Water facility in Zamboanga del Sur school gets fund for rehab

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 10 September) – The rehabilitation of the water facility in Saad Elementary School in Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur is set to start with funding support from the local government and the Philippine KOICA Fellows Association (PhilKOFA) Inc.

Dr. Christine Yambao, vice president for Mindanao of PhilKOFA, said their group donated P100,000 while the municipal government allocated P218,000 for the project.

PhilKOFA is an alumni association of Filipinos who received training and education grants from the Korean government through KOICA or the Korea International Cooperation Agency.



“The rehabilitation of the water system shall ensure regular water into the classrooms, offices and will stop the burden of students bringing gallons of water from their homes to Saad Elementary School,” Yambao said in an interview.



“This is aligned with the DepEd (Department of Education) Wash in Schools program for Hygiene and Health purposes,” she added.



On August 29, the local government signed a memorandum of agreement with PhilKOFA for the project called Edukalikad Wash in Schools (Edukalidad WINS), which is the last of the group’s projects for this year.

The initial proposal for the project came from the 53rd Infantry Battalion of the 1st Infantry Division, while PhilKOFA approached the local government to obtain its support.



Members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit under the 53rd Infantry Battalion will provide the labor, Yambao said.



Miraflor Casanes of the Department of Labor and Employment in Zamboanga del Sur said 20 TUPAD beneficiaries will also work on the project.

Captain Kim Garcia of the 53rd IB said in a phone interview that Saad really needs assistance because it used to be infiltrated by communist rebels. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)