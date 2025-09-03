Vlogger under fire for Koronadal monument stunt, offensive social media posts 

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 3 Sept) — Just a day after apologizing for climbing Koronadal City’s roundball monument, Davao-based vlogger Crist Briand, known online as “Brader,” drew criticism with his Facebook post telling the public to “thank” him for the stunt.

The roundball of Koronadal City. MindaNews file photo by BONG SARMIENTO

“Kung wala nako to gi saka di pud mo makabalo na bawal diay so pag thankyou mo sakoa” (If I hadn’t climbed it, you wouldn’t know it was prohibited, so you should thank me), Brader wrote in a September 3 post.

Koronadal-based vlogger and police officer, Police Chief Master Sergeant Ronald Delfin, known online as “Angkol Noy TV,” questioned the city government’s inaction.

“So Mango kami? City Government of Koronadal wala pa ni nag untat man? Masugot lang ta na amuhon sine?” (So we’re stupid? Has the city government not stopped this? Should we just allow this to happen?) he wrote in a Facebook post.

Brader’s remark contradicted his September 2 video apology posted on his page, where he admitted to scaling the landmark out of “curiosity” and said he had no idea it was prohibited.

“Nakakausap ko na ang city government ng Marbel and sinabihan ako na bawal pala yung ginawa ko sa roundball. So I would like to deeply say sorry… wala akong idea na bawal yun,” he said.

Earlier that same day, Brader uploaded a video showing him climbing the roundball using its built-in maintenance stairs as part of his “money hunt challenge.”

He had argued the stunt was not illegal since there were no warning signs or fences, and claimed it was meant to promote local landmarks.

Residents like Delfin, however, criticized the act as unsafe and disrespectful to the city’s heritage site.

“Koronadal’s public spaces are for everyone, not for clout-chasing stunts. What’s ‘okay’ for you doesn’t mean it’s okay for the rest. Laws and ordinances exist for a reason. So let’s keep it simple: If you can’t vlog with respect, don’t vlog at all,” Delfin wrote in an earlier Facebook post.

The Koronadal City Police Station also described Brader’s climb as “irresponsible content creation” that could violate Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code on Alarms and Scandals and Civil Code provisions on Public Nuisance.



“The public, especially bloggers and content creators, are reminded to exercise responsibility and respect towards our city’s heritage sites,” the station posted on its Facebook page.

Calls for wider accountability

After the roundball incident, Brader fueled even more backlash with another now-deleted Facebook status that read, “Looking for baboy na halal” (Halal pork).

Netizens condemned the remark as offensive to Muslims and urged local communities to take action.

Among those were the Muslim Council of Elders South Cotabato who reacted strongly, saying vloggers who insult religions and cultures should face legal consequences.

“Siguro ang mas mainam na lang na gawin, kong makakuha tayo na mga patunay sa ginagawa ng mga vlogger online, huwag ng aregluhin, we will file na lang ng kaso laban sa kanila sa kong ano mang kultura ang binabastos nila” (Perhaps the best course of action, if we gather proof of what vloggers are doing online, is not to try to settle it ourselves. We will just file a case against them for any culture they have insulted), the group said in a Facebook post.





The council also suggested reporting the account to Meta or pursuing a cybercrime case. They noted that giving the vlogger attention might only encourage him, as controversy tends to boost engagement on his posts.

The controversies have also prompted action closer to Brader’s home city.

In a recent Facebook post, Davao City Councilor Andre Bonz A. Militar, chair of the Committee on Information Technology, said he filed a resolution urging social media content creators to exercise responsibility in their posts and comply with local ordinances.

Militar emphasized on his Facebook page that content creators should be mindful of how they treat residents, whether women or men, rich or poor.

The resolution, he said, is meant to remind and encourage all social media users in Davao City to use digital platforms responsibly, protecting the welfare, safety, and dignity of the public.

“Freedom of speech is a valued right, but like all rights, it comes with responsibility,” Militar added in his Facebook post. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)