Tandag fire leaves 26 families homeless

Tandag City – Twenty-six (26) families were left homeless and one person was injured after a fire broke out in Purok Kalipayan, Barangay San Agustin Sur, early Sunday morning.

The fire, which began at around 7:00 A.M. on Sunday morning, August 31, 2025, razed 13 houses and the village hall of San Agustin Sur, Tandag City.

Teams from the Tandag City Emergency Response Team (TCERT), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Tandag, the Tago Fire Station, and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) of Surigao del Sur responded to the emergency and a fire out was declared by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Tandag City at 8:09 A.M.

Mayor Roxanne Pimentel of Tandag ordered the mobilization of emergency response teams to ensure the safety of residents, with evacuation assistance provided by the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Relief efforts were in full swing by 2:30 p.m. on August 31 with the City Government of Tandag distributing food packs to the 26 affected families. The affected families are temporarily housed at the San Agustin Sur Covered Court.

“We continue to coordinate with all agencies concerned to ensure the safety and welfare of our affected constituents,” Reyveen John Geli, Tandag City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office officer-in-charge, said.

No cause of the fire has been announced as officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

A fire razed 13 houses and the village hall of San Agustin Sur, Tandag City Sunday morning, August 31, 2025. The fire injured one and left 26 families homeless, according to data from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO). CDRRMO PHOTO