Sulu State College is now a university

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 19 September) – The bill converting Sulu State College in Jolo into Sulu State University lapsed into law on Monday, September 15, in accordance with Article VI, Section 27(1) of the Constitution.

The provision states that a bill automatically becomes a law if the President fails to act on it 30 days after it is presented to him or her for a signature or veto.

Republic Act No. 12296, known as the Sulu State University Charter, “An Act Converting the Sulu State College in the Municipality of Jolo, Province of Sulu, Into a State University to be Known as the Sulu State University and Appropriating Funds Therefor,” was published Thursday on the Official Gazette.

The law was passed by the House of Representatives on November 22, 2023, amended by the Senate on June 3, 2025, and concurred in by the House on June 9, 2025.



“This development marks a significant milestone for the institution and the people of Sulu,” said Prof. Charisma Samparani-Ututalum, president of the Sulu State University.



She said the conversion from college to university status opens wider opportunities for academic growth, research advancement, and community development in Sulu and the greater Bangsamoro region.

The university is expected to offer expanded degree programs, enhance its facilities, and attract more faculty and researchers, contributing to the improvement of higher education and local innovation.



Ututalum also noted that the Sulu State University Charter strengthens the institution’s mandate to produce graduates who can meet both regional and national development goals.

She expressed optimism that the university status will empower more young people in Sulu to pursue quality education close to home, fostering peace, progress, and socio-economic growth in the province. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)