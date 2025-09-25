Storm Signal No. 1 raised over Dinagat, Siargao; classes, sea voyages suspended

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 25 Sept) — Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name: Bualoi) has prompted authorities to suspend classes and sea voyages after the PAGASA weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over the province of Dinagat Islands, and over Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands in Surigao del Norte.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin on Thursday, PAGASA said the affected areas are under Signal No. 1 due to strong winds.

The Coast Guard Station-Surigao del Norte (CGS-SDN) ordered the temporary suspension of voyages for all vessels and watercraft of any type or tonnage plying from the mainland Surigao del Norte bound for areas under TCWS.

However, roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessels on designated supply routes, including Surigao Port to San Jose, Dinagat Islands, and Lipata Port to San Ricardo, Southern Leyte, may still operate under strict conditions.

According to the CGS-SDN, only RORO vessels over 300 gross tons will be permitted to sail, and they must operate without passengers except for drivers of rolling cargo. Voyages are allowed only during daytime, with arrivals required at least 30 minutes before sunset, and only if weather conditions remain “calm to moderate.”

Coast Guard officials also warned residents of coastal communities of unpredictable, strong winds and huge waves. Beachgoers were advised to avoid going out to sea until conditions improve.

Local governments in the Dinagat Islands declared class suspensions.

In San Jose town, Mayor Ruben Zuniega ordered the suspension of classes from daycare to senior high school in both public and private schools starting at 12 noon on Thursday. The local government urged residents in coastal, flood-prone, and landslide-prone areas to stay alert and prepare for possible preemptive evacuation.

Loreto Mayor Doandre Bill A. Ladaga issued an executive order suspending classes at all levels until further notice, directing barangay officials and disaster response units to ready evacuation centers and closely monitor advisories.

In Tubajon, Mayor Simplicia P. Pedrablanza not only suspended classes in all levels but also banned public gatherings both indoors and outdoors, and enforced a no-sail policy as added precautions against Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

PAGASA said Opong will continue moving west-northwest while approaching Eastern Visayas and Southern Luzon.

On its forecast track, it may pass close to or make landfall over Northern Samar early Friday morning, then cross the Bicol Region later in the day.

It is expected to traverse Southern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea and exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday in the afternoon or evening.

As of the latest bulletin, PAGASA said the center of Severe Tropical Storm Opong was estimated at 300 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, based on available data, including Guiuan Doppler Weather Radar. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)