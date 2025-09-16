South Cotabato gov to Dolefil: Hire locals or leave

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 16 September) – South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. warned fruit giant Dole Philippines, Inc. (Dolefil) to prioritize local workers and contribute more directly to the province’s economy or risk losing its place in South Cotabato where it has operated for more than six decades.

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. speaks at the Provincial Capitol during the Monday Convocation Program and the launch of the 9th South Cotabato Integrity Week on 15 September 2025, urging Dole Philippines, Inc. to prioritize local hiring and comply with provincial regulations. Photo courtesy of the South Cotabato Provincial Information Office



Dolefil, a subsidiary of Dole Food Company, manages some 14,000 hectares of pineapple plantations across South Cotabato, employing thousands of workers directly and indirectly through cooperatives and contractors.

It is one of the province’s largest private employers and exporters.

Speaking at the Provincial Capitol’s Monday convocation program, Tamayo criticized Dolefil for steadily reducing opportunities for South Cotabateños while hiring workers, cooperatives, and security personnel from other provinces.

“Halos lahat ng employees nila, even professionals, hindi na nila kinukuha dito sa South Cotabato. Galing na sa ibang probinsya, pati security,” he said.

(Almost all of their employees, even professionals, are no longer hired here in South Cotabato. They come from other provinces, even the security.)

Tamayo also criticized the company for sidelining local cooperatives, noting that a Manila-based group was hired to operate in South Cotabato without securing a business permit.

He warned that he would coordinate with local governments across the province to stop companies from operating without proper permits.

“Kaya sabi ko na tatawagan ko na ang lahat ng LGUs — Polomolok, Tupi, at Surallah — hindi na rin magbibigay ng business permit iyong mga munisipyo na iyan, kasi hindi man sila taga-rito sa atin,” he said.

(That’s why I will call all LGUs — Polomolok, Tupi, and Surallah — those municipalities will no longer issue business permits because the problem is, they are not from here.)

He reminded Dolefil that South Cotabato had long welcomed its operations, despite the company paying its income and sales taxes in Makati rather than locally.

Tamayo noted that past administrations tolerated this arrangement because of the employment and economic activity generated in the province.

But Tamayo said the pineapple company must employ locals or else.

“Pero ngayon, kung tatanggalin ninyo ‘yan, wala na kayong gamit sa South Cotabato. Umalis na lang kayo dito…” he said.

(But if you take away jobs from South Cotabateños, you’re of no use here in South Cotabato. You should just leave.)

Tamayo said the provincial government is ready to put pressure on the company until it changes its hiring practices and coordinates with LGUs on permits.

He added that South Cotabato is open to new investors willing to hire local workers and pay taxes locally.

The governor had met with Dolefil executives and officials on September 14, giving the multinational company two weeks to take corrective action to address these concerns.

Dolefil has yet to issue a statement. MindaNews also tried to contact the company but received no response as of press time. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)