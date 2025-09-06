Sighting of cockatoos in GenSan raises questions on wildlife trade, ecological impacts

Canva image of a Sulphur-crested Cockatoo

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 06 September) – A flock of white cockatoos spotted perched on the treetops of downtown General Santos has captured not just public fascination but also alarm as experts warned the birds could be non-native pets released into the wild.

In a video posted by content creator Travelling James on Facebook on Tuesday, five white cockatoos were seen moving between branches in Barangay Heights. By Friday, the video had garnered more than 200,000 views.

According to resident Kenneth Doctora, the said creatures are not newly arrived wild birds but rather descendants of pets released several years ago.

“The first cockatoo escaped from its cage, and since capturing it seemed futile, the owner released the others,” he told MindaNews, noting that this happened in 2018 or 2019.

Doctora added that the released birds eventually found shelter in a kapok (silk cotton) tree in Morales Extension, near a creek in the neighborhood. Over time, the pair bred, forming a small flock.

According to him, the current group has at least five cockatoos, as seen in the viral video, and belongs to the third or fourth generation of the original pair.

The flock has been thriving in the urban environment for several years, adapting to the local habitat while remaining a point of curiosity for residents.

Possible links to illegal wildlife trade

Rep. Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles, the city’s lone district lawmaker, said her office had conducted preliminary research and believes the cockatoos may be Yellow-crested Cockatoos (Cacatua sulphurea), a critically endangered species native to Indonesia.

She noted that their presence in the city could indicate links to illegal wildlife trade.

“They are not native to the Philippines. Their presence here could be a strong indicator of the ongoing illegal wildlife trade,” Bañas wrote.

She warned of potential ecological risks, noting that as non-native species, the cockatoos could compete with local wildlife for food and nesting sites.

Ecological risks

In an interview with MindaNews, wildlife biologist John Michael Zante identified the cockatoos as three non-native species: the White Cockatoo (Cacatua alba), Sulphur-crested Cockatoo (Cacatua galerita), and Salmon-crested Cockatoo (Cacatua moluccensis).

According to Zante, the White and Salmon-crested Cockatoos are native to the Maluku Islands in Indonesia, while the Sulphur-crested Cockatoo’s natural range includes Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia.

“All three species are non-native to the Philippines. Their appearance here strongly points to the pet trade, as these birds are highly sought after for captivity,” he said.

He explained that cockatoos are not long-distance migrants; their bodies are adapted to forested habitats where they rely on tree cover and prefer perching on branches.

Zante said the birds are in the city either because they escaped or were intentionally released, making them exotic species introduced by humans.

“Non-native cockatoos may compete with local birds for food, nesting sites, and habitat space. They can also carry diseases that are harmless to them but fatal to native species,” he added.

He noted that while some exotic species may adapt without major impact, others can become invasive, disrupting local ecosystems.

Zante described the plight of the native Philippine Cockatoo (Cacatua haematuropygia), or katala, whose population has declined due to habitat destruction and illegal trade, emphasizing the importance of responsible wildlife management.

Responsible pet ownership and regulations

In an earlier Facebook post on September 2, Zante had shared the video while highlighting the importance of strict regulation and responsible handling of exotic pets.

He said that existing permits, including the Wildlife Farm Permit and Certificate of Wildlife Registration, Section 5, should clearly prohibit releasing animals into non-native habitats, even if free-roaming, because such actions can disrupt local ecosystems and spread diseases.

“Dapat ireview najud ng mga permits sa possession of wildlife as pets,” Zante wrote, stressing the need for closer oversight.

(Permits for keeping wildlife as pets should be thoroughly reviewed.)



Meanwhile, Bañas has called on the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) to assess the situation. Residents were urged to observe the birds from a safe distance and avoid interfering with them.



MindaNews sought a comment from CENRO but has received no response as of Saturday.

Pet owners, Zante emphasized, must be responsible and informed, following existing wildlife regulations to prevent unintended ecological consequences. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)