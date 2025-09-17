Search still on for 3 missing tourists swept by strong current in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 Sept) — Local authorities are still searching for the three remaining missing local tourists who were carried off by a strong current while swimming at the Mini Asik-Asik Falls along the Talomo River in Barangay Carmen, Baguio District here last Sunday, an official from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said on Wednesday.

Capt. Hazel Caballero Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, and Fermin Edilon, community relations manager of Davao Light and Power Company, speak during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on Wednesday (17 September 2025). (Antonio L. Colina IV)

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, Capt. Hazel Caballero Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, said that teams conducting search and retrieval operations are doing all they can to locate the missing individuals.

Rescue teams are composed of personnel from the local government, police forces, and barangay personnel.

Several individuals were reportedly swimming in the river when the water level suddenly rose. According to Tuazon, 12 people were stranded but were later rescued, while seven others went missing.

Out of the seven missing, rescue teams have so far retrieved the four bodies along the Talomo River Channel on Monday, according to a report released by the local government of Davao.

At 6:51 a.m. last Monday, rescue teams recovered the body of a 47-year-old man, a resident of Barangay Talomo, in Purok 2, Barangay Riverside. Shortly after, at 7:26 a.m., a 12-year-old girl from Barangay Buhangin was recovered in Purok 5, Barangay Malagos.

Hours later, an 11-year-old boy, a resident of Barangay Tamayong, was recovered at 12:26 p.m. in Purok 8, Barangay Talomo; and a 29-year-old woman, a resident of Barangay Buhangin, was retrieved at 12:50 p.m. in Barangay Mintal.

“As of this time, our barangay and police forces are continuously searching for them. If you happen to find bodies along the river, please call authorities immediately,” Tuazon added.

She stated that the local government prohibits recreational activities in watershed areas, but some privately owned properties within these zones allow local tourists to enter.

On August 10, 2021, the City Council of Davao passed an ordinance regulating recreational activities within the watershed-conservation areas for the protection, conservation, and preservation of the natural environment. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)