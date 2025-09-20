Remains of 13-year old girl who went missing in Mini Asik-Asik Falls tragedy found

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 Sept) — The search and retrieval team retrieved around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday the remains of the last of eight persons who went missing after they were swept away while swimming at Mini Asik-Asik Falls in Barangay Carmen, Baguio District, nearly a week ago when the Talomo River suddenly swelled.

Capt. Hazel Caballero Tuazon, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson in a message to reporters said the remains of 13-year-old Akisha Van Dalanon Resquites from Country Homes in Barangay Cabantian, Buhangin District had been found.

She said a concerned citizen spotted a dog digging in the sand at a riverbank in Campo 5, Barangay Riverside, Calinan District, along the Talomo River, prompting barangay officials to call authorities for assistance.



The remains of the 13-year old girl who went missing along with six others while swimming at the Mini Asik-Asik Falls on September 14, were found on Saturday morning, 20 September 2025 at this riverbank in Campo 5, Barangay Riverside, Calinan District. (Photo courtesy of the Davao City Police Office)

Authorities confirmed that it was human remains, in an advanced state of decomposition. Vanessa Dalanon, the victim’s mother, later confirmed that it was her missing daughter.

The police official said her remains were immediately brought to Angel Funeral Homes in Calinan.

According to the City Social Welfare and Development Office, the local tourists who perished were identified as Noel Polestico Sr., 47, and his son Noel Polestico Jr., 11; Mark Anthony Borinaga, 32, and his live-in partner Charis Dalanon, 29; Daniela Andoyo, 13; Crystal Marie Daca, 13; and Jeoffrey Manawatao, 25 to 30 years old.

In a report released by the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD)-Davao last Wednesday, 13 persons were stranded but later rescued on September 14, while eight others went missing due to the sudden swelling of the river channel, which resulted in a strong and dangerous current.

Mini Asik-Asik Falls, a popular tourist attraction, is located along a tributary of the Talomo River in Barangay Carmen, within a protected area.

Tuazon said that the local government prohibits recreational activities in watershed areas.

On August 10, 2021, the City Council of Davao passed an ordinance regulating recreational activities within the watershed-conservation areas for the protection, conservation, and preservation of the natural environment. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)