Pawikan killed in Sarangani; group warns of environmental cost, health risks

A mature sea turtle photographed swimming at the Sarangani Bay. Photo courtesy of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 21 September) — A conservation group warned anew that killing, possessing, or trading pawikan (marine turtles) would further endanger the survival of these endangered species.

One Pawikan Initiative, a youth-led group in the Philippines dedicated to protecting marine turtles and their habitats, issued the advisory on Facebook on September 19, in reaction to the arrest of three individuals in Maasim, Sarangani on September 13 for the slaughter of a pawikan.

“All sea turtle species are classified as either endangered or critically endangered under Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Administrative Order 2019-09, which affords them the highest level of legal protection,” the group said.

It reminded the public that killing, butchering, possession, and trade of marine turtles are punishable under Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Violators could face imprisonment of six to 12 years and fines of up to ₱1 million.

“Protecting pawikan is not only a legal obligation but also a moral responsibility to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” the group added.

The operation leading to the arrest of the three suspects was conducted by the Protected Area Management Office of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape, in coordination with the PNP Maritime Group, Maasim police, and the local government of Maasim.

One Pawikan Initiative also warned that eating pawikan meat poses health risks. It said it may cause chelonitoxication, a rare but potentially fatal type of food poisoning with no known antidote.

Authorities recovered a carapace and cooked pawikan meat ready for consumption, according to a report from DENR 12.

DENR–12 Regional Executive Director Atty. Felix S. Alicer, in the same report, condemned the act.

He noted that the killing of pawikan “is not only a violation of our environmental laws but a direct threat to the delicate ecological balance of Sarangani Bay.”

Sarangani Bay, covering about 216,000 hectares, hosts four marine turtle species – the endangered Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia mydas), Olive Ridley Turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea), Loggerhead Turtle (Caretta caretta) and the critically endangered Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata).

Olive Ridley and Loggerhead are listed as vulnerable (population decreasing) by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Since 2015, hatchery programs have released nearly 39,000 pawikan hatchlings to help boost populations.



Despite these efforts, illegal hunting, habitat loss, plastic pollution, and climate change continue to threaten the species, emphasizing the need for stronger conservation measures.

Authorities and conservationist groups have urged the public to report wildlife crimes immediately and support ongoing conservation efforts, stressing that the protection of pawikan is vital not only for biodiversity but also for the long-term sustainability of coastal ecosystems and fisheries. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)