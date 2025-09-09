NEWS BRIEFS / September 9, 2025

:

DENR: 98 locations in NorMin prone to landslides, flooding

Department of Environment and Natural Resources has identified 98 locations in Northern Mindanao that are prone to flooding and landslides during the rainy season.

In a statement, the DENR in Region 10 said most of these areas are located in the provinces of Bukidnon and Misamis Occidental.

Still, last August 31, a flash flood hit the town of Balingasag in Misamis Oriental forcing 2,361 families or 7,654 persons to evacuate.

12 including 6 children rescued in waters off Zamboanga City



Maritime police officers have rescued 12 people, including six children, early Monday, September 8, 2025 after they received a distress call from a drifting motorboat off this city.

Capt. Allan Pestañas, boat officer of the Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station (ZC MARPSTA), said the 12 were rescued at around 1:45 a.m. in the waters off Barangay Ayala, this city after a distress call was received shortly after midnight.

Pestañas said those rescued are residents of Barangays Mampang and Baliwasan in this city. They were in a boat heading to Zamboanga City from Tabuan Lasa, Basilan when the boat was pushed to shallow waters by big waves.

All 12 were brought to the Regional Maritime Unit-9 headquarters in Barangay Baliwasan and turned over to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) for immediate medical attention and appropriate assistance.

Army’s 6th and 1st infantry divisions tasked with securing BARMM polls

The Philippine Army’s top official said they have sufficient soldiers and resources to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections on October 13.

Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army, said the 6th Infantry Division based in Maguindanao del Norte and the Lanao del Sur-based 1st infantry Division have more than enough forces to respond to any violence on Election day.

Nafarrete said two more Army battalions are on standby to act as reinforcements and augmentation.