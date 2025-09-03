NEWS BRIEFS | 3 September 2025

19 arrested for transporting mineral ores in Agusan Sur

Police arrested 19 persons who were transporting mineral ores at a checkpoint in Bunawan town, Agusan del Sur.

Maj. Jennifer Omiter, information officer of the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region, said the suspects, who are all from Davao de Oro, were not able to present legal papers allowing them to transport ores.

Omiter said the suspects were in three vehicles transporting 76 sacks of ore when they were flagged down by the police at the checkpoint in Barangay Bunawan Brooks.

3 family members killed in Maguindanao ambsh

Police are looking for two gunmen who killed three family members in an ambush in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte last Monday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura, Bangsamoro Police information officer, said the victims were going home to Barangay Rosary Heights 10 in Cotabato City when the gunmen fired at them.

Ventural said the father, identified as Ibrahim Payapat, died on the spot. His wife Zenaida Kusain, 32; daughter Aisa, 16; and an 11-year-old son were wounded, but wife and daughter later died in the hospital.

₱2-million worth of shabu seized in Cagayan de Oro

Anti-narcotics policemen arrested a 20-year-old salesman and seized from him ₱2-million worth of suspected shabu in Cagayan de Oro City last Friday.

Brig. Gen. Rolindo Suguilon, Police Regional Office – 10 director, said police found 300 grams of shabu in the possession of the suspect when he was arrested in his residence in Sitio Pinikitan, Barangay Camaman-an.

Suguilon said the suspect told them the drugs came from Lanao del Sur.