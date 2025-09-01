NEWS BRIEFS | 1 September 2025

₱605M worth of shabu seized in Zamboanga

Anti-narcotics policemen arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized 89 kilos of shabu with a street value of ₱605.2 million after a chase in Zamboanga City last Sunday.

In a statement, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit said the suspects on board a multi-purpose vehicle tried to evade a police checkpoint, prompting the policemen to give chase ending to their arrest in Barangay Rio Hondo.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso said this is the biggest drug haul in the city for August. Another drug trader was also arrested on Aug. 19 wherein ₱455.6 million worth of shabu confiscated.

₱40M marine hatchery in Surigao del Sur completed

Local officials and residents hailed the completion of the ₱40-million marine hatchery in Lingig town in Surigao del Sur.

Municipal Agriculture Officer Ricky Tubod said the hatchery is equipped with a ₱12-million solar power system which can supply 60% of its total electricity needs.

Tubod said the hatchery is projected to produce 25 million milkfish fry a year and would be distributed to the town’s 2,000 fishermen.

Wayward truck kills 3 boys in Davao del Sur

Four people including three boys were killed when a concrete mixer truck rolled into them in Bansalan, Davao del Sur last Friday.

Major Darryl Francis Ramos, Bansalan town police chief, said the truck was heading to Digos City when the driver lost control of the vehicle when it hit a bump in Barangay Managa in Bansalan.

Ramos said the truck rolled over, hitting the three boys who were walking home from school. The boys and the driver and his passenger were reportedly rushed to the hospital, but only the truck passenger survived.