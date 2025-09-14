Momo: ‘no comment for now’ on alleged conflict of interest

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 14 Sept) – The chair of the House Commiitee on Public Works and Highways has declined to comment on questions about a possible conflict of interest involving his role as a legislator and the business interests of his family as contractor of government nfrastructure projects.

“I will not comment for now on the issue, but I will next time,” Rep. Romeo Momo of Surigao del Sur’s 1st District told MindaNews.

Momo chairs the House Committee on Public Works and Highways and co-chairs the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on Public Works, which is currently looking into alleged irregularities in flood control projects. He said the so-called “flood control scam” stemmed from flaws in the budgeting process, questionable insertions by agencies, and lapses in project implementation.

“Ghost projects can only be done by DPWH personnel in charge of implementation,” Momo said, adding that contractor payments require the signatures of at least ten officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Reports, however, have drawn attention to his family’s business dealings. Bilyonaryo News Channel, in its program Agenda on September 12, said Momo’s son, Ruel — a provincial board member of Surigao del Sur’s 1st District — owns and operates Surigao La Suerte Corp., which secured 31 DPWH projects amounting to ₱1.1 billion in Caraga from 2017 to 2024.

Momo’s wife is the Vice Mayor of Tandag City.

Rep. Momo, however, said he is open to Akbayan Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel Diokno’s proposal to make the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of all lawmakers publicly accessible.

Diokno, along with other legislators, has filed House Resolution No. 271 directing the House Secretary-General to release the SALNs of all members of the House of Representatives. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)