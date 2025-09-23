Momo hits back at rivals, denies conflict of interest in public works projects

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 23 September) — Rep. Romeo Momo of Surigao del Sur’s 1st District has denied allegations of conflict of interest between his role as a legislator and his family’s construction business which has secured government infrastructure contracts.

“There is none because I am not part of the corporation, and besides, they are not doing business in my district,” Momo told MindaNews in reply to query sent via SMS. The Surigao La Suerte Corporation is owned by his son, provincial board member Ruel Momo.

Momo chairs the House Committee on Public Works and Highways and co-chairs the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on Public Works, which is currently investigating alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Rep. Romeo Momo, 1st District, Surigao del Sur, chair of the House Committee on Public Works. Photo courtesy of Rep. Momo’s FB page

On September 22, the lawmaker also took to social media to deny owning a private plane. A post showing him with Butuan City Rep. Jose Aquino and Misamis Oriental Rep. Bambi Emano aboard the aircraft went viral but Momo clarified that the plane, with tail number RP-C2226, is registered in the name of Palawan Rep. Pepito Alvarez.

He branded the viral post as “fake news” and claimed it was operated by a dummy account of former Cantilan mayor Carla Lopez Pichay, wife of ex-congressman Prospero Pichay. The Pichays are bitter political rivals of Momo along with Gov. Johnny Pimentel and 2nd District Rep. Alexander Pimentel.

Momo likewise dismissed allegations that he funneled ₱1.1 billion worth of projects to his son’s company, saying the projects mentioned were located in the second district when Johnny Pimentel was still its congressman.

He explained that DPWH records showing La Suerte Corp. bagging projects in District 1—including a ₱4-million road project in Carmen (2022), a ₱9.7-million road project in Tandag City (2021), and a ₱19.3-million slope protection structure in Cortes (2022)—were awarded before he was elected congressman of the 1st District.

Momo stressed that the contracts were part of the 2021 budget under then Rep. Prospero Pichay, although at the time he was already a party-list representative of the Construction Workers Solidarity.

The lawmaker also denied being involved in so-called budget “insertions” allegedly made with Ako Bicol Rep. Rizaldy Co, chair of the House appropriations committee, now at the center of congressional hearings on the alleged “flood control scam.”

“The so-called ghost projects can only be carried out by DPWH personnel in charge of implementation,” he said, adding that contractor payments require the approval of at least 10 DPWH officials.

Still, questions linger over his family’s business interests. A Bilyonaryo News Channel report last September 12 said Surigao La Suerte Corp., owned by his son Ruel, cornered 31 DPWH projects worth ₱1.1 billion across Caraga from 2017 to 2024. Momo’s wife is also the vice mayor of Tandag City.

Despite this, Momo expressed openness to Akbayan Rep. Jose Manuel Diokno’s proposal to make lawmakers’ Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) public. Diokno and other legislators filed House Resolution No. 271, directing the House secretary-general to release all members’ SALNs. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)