NDMU stages prayer rally against corruption

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 26 September) – Hundreds of students, faculty and staff of the Notre Dame of Marbel University (NDMU) here staged a solidarity walk and prayer rally Thursday evening to condemn the massive corruption in the country’s flood control projects involving private contractors supposedly in cahoots with high-ranking government officials.

NDMU students, faculty and staff stage a “Night of Reflection, Prayer, and Candle Lighting for the Filipino Nation” on Thursday, 25, September 2025, in Koronadal City, to condemn the latest in a string of corruption scandals rocking the country. OMNIANA photo

The NDMU community gathered at the school’s gymnasium for the indignation rally dubbed “Night of Reflection, Prayer, and Candle Lighting for the Filipino Nation.”

The event is part of the university’s initiative to promote moral responsibility and active citizenship, reflecting the Marist community’s shared call for justice, integrity, and national renewal.

The rally also called on the youth to be the voice against corruption and impunity.

Caroline Abaigar, moderator of the university’s student publication OMNIANA, urged the Marist community to unite in faith and action amidst the ongoing corruption protests across the country.

“Data has shown how systemic and well-structured corruption is in our country. We can’t just keep quiet,” she was quoted as saying by OMNIANA.

She said the gathering serves as a solemn call for solidarity, hope, and moral awakening in the nation.

Abaigar also highlighted the role of unity in overcoming national challenges and that “what we can do is more than just making comments on social media.”

But she said there is still hope, citing the presence of the Marist community in the anti-corruption rally, especially students.

“Hope springs from the young generation where you belong,” she stated, inspiring the students to use their voices in condemning social ills in the country.

Based on the testimonies of resource persons at the ongoing Senate Blue Ribbon investigation in aid of legislation, the billions of pesos from ghost or substandard flood control projects were pocketed by several corrupt officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways in cahoots with private contractors.

Incumbent Senators Chiz Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva and former Senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Nancy Binay, and Representatives Martin Romualdez, Zaldy Co, and Representative Eric Yap have been named in the latest corruption scandal rocking the country.

They all denied the accusations.

Thursday evening’s “Night of Reflection, Prayer, and Candle Lighting for the Filipino Nation” here is one of NDMU’s key initiatives to foster moral awareness, strengthen communal solidarity, and inspire responsible citizenship, affirming the university’s commitment to guiding students and stakeholders in promoting justice, integrity, and nation-building.

The other organizers of the event also include the university’s Peacebuilders Organization of Center for Peace and Environment, and the Supreme Student Government. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)