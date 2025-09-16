Manhunt on as inmate bolts South Cotabato jail

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 16 September) – Authorities are conducting a manhunt for a 38-year-old inmate who escaped from the South Cotabato Rehabilitation and Detention Center (SCRDC) in Koronadal City on Saturday, September 13.

The escapee, identified as Jayrald P. Plana of Purok Reyes, Barangay El Nonok, Banga, is facing murder charges.

The South Cotabato Rehabilitation and Detention Center (SCRDC) in Koronadal City where a 38-year-old inmate escaped on September 13, 2025. Authorities have launched a manhunt while investigating security lapses at the facility. Photo courtesy of the Provincial Government of South Cotabato official website.



Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo, Jr., speaking during the opening of the 9th South Cotabato Integrity Week at the Provincial Capitol on Monday, said the incident as unacceptable and ordered jail officials to determine who are accountable for the prison breakout.

“Meron nangyari sa jail kahapon, lahat ng job orders na nag-duty nong gabi na iyon, automatic tanggal regardless kung ano ang apelyido niya, ano ang affiliation niya sa akin,” he said.

(“Something happened at the jail yesterday; all job orders on duty that night will automatically be relieved, regardless of their name or affiliation.”)

Tamayo also directed the temporary reassignment of regular jail guards to towns far from their residences.

“Lahat ng regular na jail guards doon nakasama ay itatapon niyo muna doon sa kung saan malayo sa kanilang bahay. Ang taga-Marbel, ilagay ninyo sa Polomolok, ang taga-Polomolok, Tupi, ilagay ninyo sa Norala, dahil iniwanan nila na open and padlock. Iniwanan, posible na nagbigay pa ng susi sa loob,” he added.

(“All regular jail guards present will be reassigned to towns far from their homes. Guards from Koronadal will be sent to Polomolok, those from Polomolok to Tupi, because the padlock was left open, and a key may have been passed inside.”)

Newly installed Provincial Warden Ret. PLtCol. Barney P. Condes, RN, also spoke about the inmate’s escape at the 3rd Quarter Press Conference of the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) on Monday.

Condes said Plana forced open a dilapidated cell door, used a piece of concrete, climbed an unfinished section of the administration building, and jumped over the perimeter fence.

Condes said a list of jail guards on duty during the escape has been submitted to the Provincial Government Office. Job order personnel were relieved from their posts, while regular officers have been temporarily reassigned to other towns.

“We immediately conducted an assessment, and we saw several lapses in the guarding of our facilities. That is why we had to act quickly,” Condes said during the PADAC press conference.

He noted that some personnel were not performing their duties properly, which contributed to the escape.

Authorities said barangay officials and police units from Surallah and Lake Sebu are assisting in the ongoing search for Plana, who was arrested in June 2025.

Condes also hinted at the possible collusion of insiders noting that irregularities and illegal activities inside the jail were expected to surface.

“The very day I assumed office, I already managed to straighten some irregularities. I was expecting sabotage because there are things here that needed to be corrected,” he said.

As of September 2025, the SCRDC houses 467 inmates, including 446 males and 21 females. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)