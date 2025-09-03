Large cracks in Davao flyover prompt closure for rehab, repairs

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 3 September) — Large cracks in a flyover in Agdao here has prompted a month-long closure starting Friday for “rehabilitation” and “repairs,” the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) said Wednesday.

One of the cracks at the Agdao Flyover. Photo from the CTTMO-Davao City Facebook page

The CTTMO, in its announcement posted on its Facebook page Wednesday morning, wrote in the vernacular that the measure seeks to “ensure the safety of the passers” and to “strengthen the quality of the flyover.”

CTTMO advised motorists to use alternate routes to avoid heavier traffic and delays in their travel.

Joel Santos, assistant traffic operations officer of CTTMO’s traffic engineering division, said in an interview with MindaNews Wednesday that the road closure was an “urgent” matter.

Santos added that the closure of roads depends on the recommendation of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

He pointed out that motorists may expect heavy traffic congestion due to the closure.

The flyover connects Cabaguio Ave. to its north and Leon Garcia St. to its south and intersects with Dacudao Ave. and Lapu-Lapu St., the latter crossing below the flyover.

Rodolfo A. Cagatin, barangay captain of Agdao Proper, told MindaNews the flyover was completed in 1999.

Dabawenyos who will be affected by the flyover closure, meanwhile, expressed their concerns on CTTMO’s Facebook post.

Facebook user Jjay Gerald Gonzales commented that the closure will frustrate drivers since there is also ongoing work along Dacudao Ave., a major road that ends below the Agdao flyover. “It would have been better if you completed work at Dacudao first,” he said in the vernacular.

Ryan James D. Cañas and Grace Nasser were worried if the repair work would be safe for people under the flyover.

Two weeks ago, victims of a big fire in Brgy. Agdao Proper and neighboring Leon Garcia Sr. who lost their homes were hosted in the Davao City Skatepark located under the flyover.

Cagatin said that he has not yet received any letter advising the possible relocation of the evacuees when repair works begin. As of the moment, the evacuees remain safe in the skatepark, he said. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)