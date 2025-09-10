Hypoglycemia interrupts Tupi mayor’s address

Mayor Romeo Tamayo of Tupi delivers his State of the Municipality Address on September 8, 2025, at the Tupi Sports and Cultural Center, part of the town’s 16th Agten Tufi Festival and 72nd founding anniversary. The mayor briefly paused his speech after experiencing a low blood sugar episode. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Government of Tupi

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 10 September) — Mayor Romeo Tamayo of Tupi, South Cotabato experienced hypoglycemia during his State of the Municipality Address at the Tupi Sports and Cultural Center on Monday, the local government unit said in a Facebook post.

“He recently experienced an episode of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar level), but immediate medical attention was provided. We thank everyone for their concern and prayers,“ the post said.

A September 8 video shared on the Facebook page of Maria Teresa P. Jordan, capturing footage from the municipality’s official livestream, showed Tamayo speaking about the town’s growth.

He highlighted the SG Farm, the town’s top tourist attraction, which drew nearly 17,000 visitors in a single day, generating income for local vendors and local businesses.

Minutes before the episode, the mayor was seen requesting water. In the video, his speech appeared slightly slurred as he stuttered while continuing to address the audience.

Staff quickly assisted him, moved the microphones aside, provided him with a chair to sit on, and dimmed the stage lights.

The livestream video has since become unavailable. MindaNews reached out to the municipal government for comment but has not received a reply as of Wednesday afternoon.

The event coincided with the 16th Agten Tufi Festival and the town’s 72nd founding anniversary, an 11-day celebration from September 1 to 11 featuring street parades, pageants, civic ceremonies, and cultural performances.

Despite the brief interruption during the mayor’s address, the program continued as scheduled. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)