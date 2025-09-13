GenSan hospital now has 2 advanced diagnostic imaging machines

The helium-free 1.5 Tesla MRI at General Santos Doctors Hospital, the first in Region 12 and the third in the Philippines, offers faster scans and clearer images, helping doctors provide more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. Photo courtesy of the City Public Information Office

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 13 September) – Residents of General Santos and nearby provinces no longer need to travel outside the region for certain medical scans after General Santos Doctors Hospital (GSDH) launched two new diagnostic imaging machines during an inauguration ceremony Friday.

The first is a helium-free 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), the first in Region 12 and the third in the Philippines, replacing the hospital’s older 0.4 Tesla system.

According to the hospital, the MRI produces clearer images, detects medical conditions sooner, and cuts scan times by more than half, allowing doctors to provide faster, more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans.

The second is a Symbia Evo Excel SPECT Gamma Camera, the first in the city. The hospital said the machine shows how organs and tissues function and helps doctors detect and monitor diseases in oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, kidney care, and neurology.

In a September 12 video posted on the hospital’s official page, GSDH radiologist Dr. Kyeema Cosip-Ponce said the MRI is built with 50-percent faster scanning time and quiet suit technology, providing “a quieter, quicker, and more relaxed patient experience.”

“For our clinicians, it means access to AI-powered automations and high-resolution imaging,” she added, noting that these features ensure accuracy and efficiency.

According to Dr. Daniel G. Yap, GSDH president and medical director, faster scans and clearer images will allow more patients to be served in less time, while families save on travel and related costs.

He added that the MRI and Gamma Camera will expand the availability of advanced diagnostics in the region.

The event was also attended by local officials, hospital board members, consultants, healthcare partners, and representatives from the media.

In his speech, city councilor Jose Jacinto “Doc Joey” Dinopol, chairman of the committee on health and sanitation, highlighted the significance of the upgrade.

“This is not just a symbol of medical advancement but also of your compassion and commitment to serve,” he said.

The hospital expects the upgrades to strengthen early detection and monitoring of serious health conditions, contributing to improved treatment outcomes across Region 12. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)