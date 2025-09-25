‘Full payment’ made to Discaya-owned firm for ‘ghost’ project in Davao Occidental

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Sept) — The district engineer and other personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Davao Occidental will face criminal and administrative liabilities over the release of full payment amounting to ₱96.5 million for a “ghost” flood control project in Jose Abad Santos municipality awarded to the Discaya-owned St. Timothy Construction Company.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon leads inspection of an alleged ghost flood-control project in the municipality of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, on Thursday (25 September 2025). DPWH photo

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, in a press conference streamed live on DPWH’s Facebook page on Thursday, said that he would issue “show cause and suspension” orders against the entire district engineering office, including the assigned district engineer, Rodrigo Larete, following the discovery of a ghost project located near Culaman Bridge in Jose Abad Santos.

“I know he [Larete] is already guilty. He admitted to us already. Believe me, he is going to jail,” Dizon said.

Larete and other officials who signed the “completion report” and authorized the full payment for the ghost project would all “go to jail,” Dizon said.

Dizon and his colleague in the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, inspected the anomalous flood control project on Thursday following a report from the community regarding the issue.

He said the multi-million peso infrastructure project was bid out in 2021 and awarded in January 2022 to St. Timothy.

Dizon said that the district engineering office allegedly made full payment in 2023 to St. Timothy, one of the many construction firms owned by government contractor Curlee Discaya and his wife Sarah.

He added that the documents retrieved from the district engineering office in the province reflected the status of the alleged ghost project as completed in 2022, but site inspection and inquiries with local residents, including the village chief, revealed it was only started in August this year, when the controversy concerning flood control projects came to light.

He said they found heavy equipment and some construction materials during the site visit.

The DPWH secretary said he asked Larete why he had allowed full payment to St. Timothy before the project was fully delivered. Dizon said the district engineer merely replied that the Discayas had assured him they would complete the project.

According to Magalong, it was apparently a “ghost project.”

“It’s a ghost project. Even the barangay captain can testify. It’s very clear that what the district engineer was saying was completely different from what the community was saying,” he said.

He added that the accounts from local residents are consistent with one another that no project ever took place there in 2022.

Magalong said the officials involved in the ghost project could face criminal charges for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Malversation of Public Funds under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, RA 12009 or the New Government Procurement Act, and administrative charges for gross misconduct, gross negligence, and serious dishonesty under RA 6712 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Dizon said ghost projects are “unacceptable,” warning regional offices of the DPWH to immediately report to the Central Office all anomalous infrastructure projects within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

“You should voluntarily come forward and present it to me now—don’t wait, because we will find them. And when we do, what happened to Larete and to those district engineers will happen to you as well. I don’t care if every district engineer in the Philippines ends up being removed—if that’s what it takes to clean this up, I will do it,” he said.

Dizon said there is “systemic corruption from top to bottom” within the DPWH, dating back to previous administrations.

“We are focusing on the entire country, and it is not easy. We got reports from here, and so we came here,” he said. “Priority is the entire country,” he added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)