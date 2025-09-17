From waste to watts: Agusan town turns sawdust into power

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 17 Sept) — For years, piles of sawdust and discarded wood scraps were a familiar sight in Talacogon, long recognized as the wood capital of Agusan del Sur.

Talacogon Mayor Pauline Marie Masendo leads the burying of the time capsule to mark the launch of the a ₱150-million biomass gasification power plant. Photo courtesy of the Provincial Public Information Office-Agusan del Sur.

Home to at least five wood-processing plants producing plywood, veneer, lumber, and match splints, the town has struggled with the proper disposal of its industrial waste.

That challenge is now being transformed into an opportunity. On September 2, local officials and energy executives broke ground for a ₱150-million biomass gasification power plant designed to convert wood waste into a steady source of clean energy.

The project is backed by Venture Dragon Development Corp., a Manila-based power company authorized to build and operate facilities using coal, hydro, renewable, or other alternative energy sources. The plant will be operated by Oro Energy Resources Corporation (OERC).

Reyman Zamora, OERC’s chief executive officer, told local reporters that the facility will process sawdust, wood chips, and other by-products into biomass fuel. “This facility will turn what was once an environmental burden into a resource,” he added.

Zamora said the wood-based biomass plant is more efficient than small community-based biomass gasifiers that operate using coconut husks, particularly in copra-processing areas in Tagum City and Mati City.

Once operational in February next year, the plant is expected to generate five megawatts of electricity—enough to power Talacogon’s wood-processing industry, with any surplus supplied to the Agusan del Sur Electric Cooperative (ASELCO).

The town’s wood-based firms include Casilayan Softwood Development Corp. (match splints and kiln-dried lumber), JIG’s Wood and Jigs Wood (wood and paper products, construction supplies), JLQ Wood Ventures, and EMCO (plywood supplier). For decades, these industries have depended on Talacogon’s raw timber supply, but their waste has been a persistent problem.

To address this, the local government passed an ordinance requiring all wood-processing facilities to deliver their waste to a recovery center, where it will be collected and repurposed for biomass fuel.

Provincial board member Jesryl Masendo said the project will provide double benefits. “One of the recurring problems of the wood-processing plants here has been sudden blackouts that disrupt production. With this project, we expect reliable electricity that will stabilize operations and strengthen the industry,” he said.

Talacogon Mayor Pauline Marie Masendo stressed that the project is not only about energy security but also environmental protection.

“We are addressing waste disposal, protecting the environment, and supporting local economic growth. This is a collaboration with the national government, the industry, and the community — because we all benefit from it,” she said.

As construction begins, Talacogon is positioning itself not only as a hub for wood processing but also as a model for turning industrial waste into sustainable progress. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)