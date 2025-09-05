From Sulu to Manila: Survivors of ASG war seek reconstruction assistance

MANILA (MindaNews / 5 Sept) — “Mas madali pa ang umilag-ilag sa mga bala ng gyera sa aming lugar kaysa magsalita dito sa forum (It seems far easier to dodge bullets in the armed skirmishes in our village than to talk in this forum), said Marvin Mudjahirin, barangay captain of Pansul, Patikul in the Province of Sulu.

Barangay captains and community leaders of Balik-Barangay villages of Patikul, Sulu braved stage fright to deliver compelling messages to rehabilitate and reconstruct their liberated war-torn villages during the Peace Investment Forum held at Bayview Park Hotel in Manila on Wednesday (3 September 2025). MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ

Mudjahirin is one of the 10 barangay captains who traveled all the way from the hinterlands of Patikul to pitch their respective village reconstruction projects during the Balik-barangay Peace Investment Forum held at the Bayview Park Hotel here on Wednesday. The event was organized by the Bridging Leaders Associates (BLA) and supported by the UNDP-Programme on Stabilization, Peacebuilding, and Resilience in the Bangsamoro (PROSPER).

Ten more community leaders from Patikul traveled over a thousand kilometers to the nation’s capital to face representatives of government agencies and non-government organizations and stakeholders to spotlight the urgent needs of their war-torn communities and seek support for the rehabilitation of the 10 Balik-Barangays.

For over three decades, Patikul was a flashpoint of armed conflict between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG). The violence displaced thousands, fractured families, and left behind a legacy of trauma. With Sulu now declared free from ASG presence, more than 5,000 displaced individuals have returned home. But the journey back is only the beginning.

Dr. Selva Ramachandran, UNDP Resident Representative in the Philippines, commenced the peace investment forum with a virtual message streamed through Zoom. He underscored the importance of inclusive recovery and acknowledged the challenges facing the returning internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Patikul.

Noting the importance of the rehabilitation and reconstruction plan proposed by the community residents, Ramachandran said, “These plans are meant to rebuild communities, restore hope, strengthen peace, and unlock potential of Sulu as gateway to regional development.” He assured the barangay leaders and the stakeholders of UNDP’s support.

Ishmael Bahjin, OPAPRU Direcctor for Social Healing and Peacebuilding, in his message at the Peace Investment Forum, held at Bayview Park Hotel in Manila on Wednesday (3 September 2025), assured his agency’s commitment to the reconstruction of the Balik-Barangay of Patikul, Sulu. (MindaNews photo by JULES L.BENITEZ)

At the forum, the barangay leaders presented the persistent challenges facing their communities. Children who grew up amid gunfire now struggle with trauma and disrupted education. Access to clean water, healthcare, and schools remains fragile. Families continue to stay on temporary shelters, while farming and livelihoods have been severely disrupted. Governance gaps threaten the sustainability of peace.

Ryan Hayudini, barangay captain of Latih and chair of the Balik Barangay Peace Alliance, emphasized the urgency of action. “We are not here to ask for charity; we are here to ask for partnership,” he said, as he welcomed some 20 representatives of various development agencies based in the national capital.

Echoing the sentiments of 17,031 individuals representing around 3,234 households in the Balik-barangay villages, Hayudini said, “Now, we are ready to rebuild, but we cannot do it alone.”

Matthew Boyall, Second Secretary of the Australian Embassy in the Philippines, reaffirmed Australia’s long-term commitment to stability and development in Mindanao. He attended the peace investment forum and delivered a message of solidarity to the people of Patikul.

Jainab Alfad, Director of Bridging Leaders Associates (BLA), said that the Peace Investment Forum served as a platform to present a strategic rehabilitation and reconstruction plan anchored on six development pillars. These include restoring access to basic services through health centers, potable water systems, and off-grid energy; revitalizing local livelihoods via agri-fisheries support, enterprise incubation, and vocational training; and reinforcing peace and justice through community peacebuilding and transitional justice programs.

Alfad offered a deeply personal reflection on the cost of peace. “Building peace entails sacrifice,” she said. “Our generation needs to do that sacrifice, and I am willing to sacrifice several times over if only to build peace in Patikul and in my homeland, Sulu.”

The messages of the barangay and community leaders were clear. Investing in Patikul is not just a local intervention, but a strategic move for national stability. At the height of Abu Sayyaf operations, the ripple effects of violence extended far beyond Sulu, disrupting peace and commerce across Mindanao and triggering security alerts in Metro Manila. A peaceful Patikul contributes to a more secure Philippines.

Matthew Boyall, Second Secretary of the Australian Embassy in the Philippines, receive from Ryan Hayudini, chairperson of the Balik Barangay Peace Alliance, a summary of the Balik-Barangay Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Plan of the Municipality of Patikul, Province of Sulu. (MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ)

The draft Patikul Balik-barangay Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Plan also highlighted Patikul’s strategic location as it is at the heart of the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), a regional cooperation initiative aimed at boosting trade, tourism, and connectivity. The recovery plan noted that a stable and economically vibrant Patikul will enable the country to fully seize the opportunities of cross-border commerce and maritime trade in East Asia.

The barangay leaders’ journey to Manila was more than symbolic—it was an act of assertion and claim-making. With strong commitment and partnerships from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) and ongoing collaboration from several NGOs, Patikul is transitioning from a battleground to a convergence zone of peace and opportunity.

Their journey to Manila follows a historic milestone in Patikul’s recovery. Just days earlier, these same leaders signed a Recovery Charter for Post-Conflict Barangays, a locally crafted framework that outlines community-driven priorities for rebuilding lives, restoring dignity, and sustaining peace. The charter, developed through months of consultation and collaboration, affirmed Patikul’s commitment to self-led transformation and institutional accountability for inclusive development. (Jules L. Benitez / MindaNews)