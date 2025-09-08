Flooding prompts class suspension in General Santos City

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 8 September) — Classes in all levels were suspended here Monday after heavy rains on Sunday night caused flooding in parts of the city, including the still-unfinished Mabuhay Underpass Project along the national highway.

Vehicles pass by the still-unfinished Mabuhay Underpass along the national highway in General Santos City on Sunday night, September 7, 2025, as heavy rains begin to pour. The downpour later caused flooding in parts of the city, including the underpass. Photo by Golda Rebollido.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a Yellow Heavy Rainfall Warning for General Santos, Sarangani, and South Cotabato due to easterlies.

The advisory warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in the uplands, urging barangay disaster committees to monitor conditions.

Shortly after midnight, the city government announced the suspension of classes in all levels, public and private, through its official LGU GenSan: Tatak Heneral Facebook page, citing “incessant rain and flooding in some parts of our city.”

By Monday, flooding had submerged a portion of Lagao, particularly the Lagao Buayan Road, the same stretch where Romeo Tenebro, a student bound for school in Alabel, Sarangani, usually pass through.

He said water there had reached “almost knee level.”

“Nabasa talaga ang sapatos ko kasi nakamotor lang kami ng kuya ko. May suspension dito sa Gensan pero sa Alabel wala, kaya tuloy pa rin ako papunta sa school,” Tenebro said.

(“My shoes got soaked since I was on a motorcycle with my brother. There’s a suspension here in Gensan but none in Alabel, so I still have to go to class.”)

The Mabuhay Underpass Project was also filled with rainwater, with photos and videos of the waterlogged site going viral on social media.

In a video posted at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Teamph Urban Cleanup, a local group of content creators known for their cleanup drives, posted a video showing volunteers removing trash that had clogged the drainage at the underpass.

In their caption, they warned, “Babaha talaga kapag ganyan ang nakabara.”

(Flooding is inevitable when the drains are clogged), noting that the water began to subside only after the blockage was cleared.

As of Monday morning, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported no evacuations or major damage but continued to monitor flood-prone areas.

In its 6 a.m. localized forecast, PAGASA said SOCCSKSARGEN would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to easterlies, warning of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

“Mag-ingat po tayong lahat at maging lagi pong handa (Let’s all be careful and always be prepared),” the LGU statement read. (Guia A. Rebollido)