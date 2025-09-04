Fire razes 50 residential houses in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 4 Sept)— A two-hour fire razed 50 residential houses nestled on a hillside terrain in Barangay Buruun here Tuesday afternoon.

A fire razes 50 residential houses in Barangay Buru-un, Iligan City Tuesday afternoon (2 September 2025). Photo courtesy of the Iligan Central Fire Station-BFP

Senior Fire Officer 4 Julian Tangub Jr., operations officer of the Bureau of Fire Protection – Iligan Central Station, told MindaNews in a phone interview Wednesday that out of 55 light residential houses in Purok 1 of Buruun, 50 were totally damaged; the rest, only partially.

Supt. Jack M. Bigwel, the city fire marshal, dispatched seven firetrucks to a high ground area at Northern Highland Resort and fought the fire from there, Tangub said. The fire started at 1:30 p.m. and firefighters declared a fire out by 3:26 p.m., he added.

Tangub said that initial estimate on the damage caused by the fire amounted to ₱525,000.

He said witnesses point to the residence of a certain Tomme Roda as the source of the fire.

Only one person was injured in the fire, identified as Minda Sayadon, 72, and was immediately given treatment, Tangub said.

Councilor Ramil Emborong, chairman of the city council’s disaster risk reduction and management committee, said Mayor Frederick W. Siao directed the City Social Welfare Office to extend assistance to the 117 affected individuals from 50 families at Sitio Tonggo evacuation center.

“The fire victims initially received food packs, utensils and other needs while they sought shelter,” Emborong added. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)