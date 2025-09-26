Fire breaks out inside Gaisano mall

DAVAO CITY – A fire broke out inside the five-story Gaisano Mall of Davao along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada, this city, on Thursday evening, nearly three weeks after a similar fire incident occurred on the third floor of the same mall.

According to information released by the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao) via messenger on Friday, the fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the Mang Inasal restaurant located on the ground floor of the mall.

The fire and was put out an hour later, at 8:15 p.m.

A fire broke out at a restaurant on the ground floor of the Gaisano Mall of Davao along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada, Davao City, on Thursday evening. (Photo courtesy of Filipino Chinese Firefighters of Davao)



The agency reported that the restaurant was partially destroyed, with damage estimated at P500,000. An investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was reported injured or missing during the incident, according to the BFP-Davao.

In a statement released at 9:06 p.m., the mall management said that the fire originated from one of its tenants and that its emergency response team, with BFP-Davao and volunteer firefighters, immediately responded to the incident.

The mall announced that operations would continue on Friday. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)