Duterte’s September 23 hearing at ICC postponed

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 September) – President Rodrigo Duterte’s September 23 confirmation of charges hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the Netherlands has been postponed following a request from his lawyer for an “indefinite adjournment” of the proceedings alleging that Duterte “is not fit to stand trial.”

The Pre-Trial Chamber I issued the ruling on September 8 with Judge María del Socorro Flores Liera dissenting.

September 23, the date for confirmation of charges, was announced on March 14 when Duterte was first presented to the ICC where he faces charges of crimes against humanity of murder allegedly committed in the Philippines in relation to his “war on drugs.”

Duterte was arrested on March 11 and has been detained in The Hague for six months.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, long-time mayor of Davao City, makes his first appearance before the International Criminal Court via video link from his detention center in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Friday, 14 March 2025. Photo courtesy of the INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

The purpose of the confirmation of charges hearing is to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that the person committed each of the crimes charged. If one or more of the charges are confirmed, the case will be transferred to a Trial Chamber, which will conduct the subsequent phase of the proceedings: the trial.

The majority of the Chamber considered that a limited postponement of the hearing on the confirmation of charges was warranted “to allow sufficient time to adjudicate the request and related matters.”

Duterte’s counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, submitted the “Defence Request for an Indefinite Adjournment” on August 18, 2025, seeking that “all legal proceedings, including the hearing on the confirmation of charges, be adjourned indefinitely” based on the assertion that Duterte “is not fit to stand trial.”

The Prosecution opposed the Adjournment Request on August 28, stating that it accepts that a short adjournment may be necessary, “but this should be limited to the time necessary for the Chamber to expeditiously render its decision on [the Adjournment Request].”

The Office of Public Counsel for Victims (OPCV) also opposed the Adjournment Request.

The Chamber noted that litigation regarding Duterte’s fitness to participate in the pre-trial proceedings is ongoing in connection with the Defense’s Adjournment Request.

The majority in the pre-trial chamber said a “limited postponement” of the hearing on the confirmation of charges is “warranted to allow sufficient time to adjudicate the Adjournment Request.”



As a result, the date originally set by the Chamber (September 23) “must be vacated and the confirmation of charges hearing is postponed until further notice.” (MindaNews)