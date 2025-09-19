Drowning victims in Davao to get assistance from city government

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 September) – The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) here has assured assistance for the families of the victims of the Mini Asik-Asik Falls tragedy in Barangay Carmen, Baguio District even as the search for one more individual who was among those swept by strong currents in Talomo River on Sunday is still ongoing.

CSWDO officer-in-charge Junealyn Pablo said food and burial assistance as well as psychosocial intervention will be provided to the victims’ families.

Rescuers at the Talomo River searching for the missing picnickers. Photo courtesy of the Davao City Police Office

Pablo said a maximum amount of 5,000 pesos per family can be availed of through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations.

She said burial assistance will come from the city’s Lingap para sa Mahirap program. She added the families are qualified to receive assistance based on their economic condition.

The death toll of the tragedy has climbed to seven. The CSWDO identified the retrieved victims as Noel Polestico Sr., 47, and his son Noel Polestico Jr., 11; Mark Anthony Borinaga, 32, and his live-in partner Charis Dalanon, 29; Daniela Andoyo, 13; Crystal Marie Daca, 13; and Jeoffrey Manawatao, 25 to 30 years old.

Pablo said some of the bodies were already decomposing when found, prompting their families to hold an immediate burial.

The search is still on for Akisha Van Resquites, who is believed to be below 12 years old.

At least eight people who went swimming at the Mini Asik-Asik Falls were reported missing after being swept by strong currents in Talomo River on Sunday. (Daniel Jamito/MindaNews)