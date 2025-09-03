DOJ launches grassroots campaign against human trafficking in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 3 September) — Following the arrest of a lawyer early this year and the rescue of 38 Sabah-bound victims last month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) last week boosted its anti-human trafficking campaign here, launching a barangay-level program aimed at raising capacities and awareness at the grassroots.

Celso Lobregat, executive secretary to the Zamboanga City Mayor, raises his points over the human trafficking problem in Zamboanga City. Photo: Zamboanga City Information Office

Led by the DOJ’s Inter-Agency Council Against Human Trafficking (IACAT), the three-day event kicked off on August 27 with the theme “Iisang Nayon, Iisang Aksyon: Tapusin ang OSAEC at Human Trafficking Ngayon.”

DOJ Assistant Secretary Michelle Ann Lapuz said the initiative also aims to strengthen inter-agency collaboration in addressing online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) and other forms of human trafficking.

Lapuz cited the city’s active role in the campaign and said the national government would continue to provide full support in its anti-trafficking efforts.

She lauded the city government for its recent achievements, highlighting the March 21, 2025 arrest of a lawyer linked to child exploitation through coordinated work with security forces and social welfare agencies, as well as the successful rescue of 38 Sabah, Malaysia-bound trafficking victims last month.

City Administrator Percival Ramos, representing Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso, emphasized that tackling these urgent concerns at the grassroots level reinforces the city’s commitment to confronting exploitation through stronger collaboration and accountability.

Ramos was accompanied by former city mayor and congressman Celso Lobregat, who is now executive secretary of Mayor Olaso.

During the press conference at the program’s launch, discussions also underscored the need to strengthen family foundations, the strict enforcement of laws, and the accessibility of support services as key strategies in addressing human trafficking.

Issues raised included family abuse, weaknesses at the barangay level, and the difficulties experienced by victims, leading to calls for the reconstitution of the Justice Zone, standardization of reporting, enhancement of data systems, and the reactivation of the One Stop Shop to ensure more efficient case handling. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)