Defense Secretary Teodoro: “what destabilization?”

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 20 September) — “What destabilization?” Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro told reporters in response to questions about alleged destabilization plans being hatched on the eve of the biggest anti-corruption protests across the country on Sunday, September 21, also the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

“I am confident that I can sleep well” and so can the citizens, Teodoro said.

The Secretary said he is confident that the soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are intelligent enough to discern these alleged destabilizations plans by those against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Teodoro said the officers and men of the AFP will reject any attempts from any groups that will distract them from the primary mission to defend the West Philippine Sea and ensure the peaceful parliamentary elections of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on October 13.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro tells reporters he is confident that the Armed Forces of the Philippines will remain loyal to the Constitution and reject alleged destabilization efforts of those opposed to the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Last September 12, Teodoro and AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., issued a joint statement rejecting calls from unknown parties for the withdrawal of support for the Marcos administration.

“We fully support the anti-corruption campaign led by no less than the President as we collectively work towards a responsive, responsible and just government for all. We reject all attempts to patronize the AFP by certain groups that insinuate or suggest unconstitutional, unilateral interventions. The AFP abides by the constitution through the chain of command, “ Teodoro and Brawner’s statement said.

Brawner, who accompanied Teodoro in visiting two military camps here last Friday, said they came to check the security preparations for the coming BARMM elections. Two weeks earlier, the two went to Maguindanao to check on the preparations there.

“Whether the BARMM elections will push through or not, we want to be prepared for any eventuality,” Brawner told MindaNews.

Teodoro and Brawner were accompanied by Major Genral Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1st Infantry Division, Major General Michele Anayron, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division and Major General Antonio Gustito Nafarrete, commander of theAFP Western Command in their visit at the Army 103rd Infantry Brigade in Marawi City last Friday. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)