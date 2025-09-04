Davao vlogger’s ‘baboy na halal’ posts ‘offensive and disrespectful’ to Muslims

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 4 Sept) — The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF)-Davao Region could not take it sitting down when a Davao-based vlogger posted on social media about “baboy na halal,” saying it was “misleading, offensive, and disrespectful.”

The NCMF-Davao’s show cause order

The NCMF-Davao issued on Wednesday a show cause order against Crist Briand, popularly known online as “Brader,” following his controversial social media posts that has since drawn sharp condemnation from Muslim leaders and a prominent Moro filmmaker who has begun steps toward legal action.

The posts included a status update reading “looking for baboy na halal” and a video in which Briand asked a vendor selling lechon manok and liempo if they offered “baboy na halal.”

Both posts have since been removed.

In a statement on Facebook, the NCMF-Davao emphasized that there is no such thing as a “baboy na halal.”

Under Islamic teachings, pork and all its derivatives are universally regarded as haram (forbidden).

“The said post is therefore misleading, offensive, and disrespectful to the religious beliefs and practices of Muslim Filipinos,” the NCMF-Davao wrote.

The regional office issued a show cause order directing Briand to submit a written explanation within five days “why no appropriate legal, administrative, or other action should be taken against” him.

The statement also reminded the public that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, it must be exercised responsibly and with respect for diverse faiths.

Muslim leaders decry ‘mockery of faith’

In a separate statement posted on Tuesday, NCMF Commissioner Yusoph Mando had likewise condemned Briand’s posts, calling them “an outright mockery of the sacred culture and faith of millions of Muslims.”

“Pork is strictly forbidden (haram) in Islam, and pairing it with the term ‘halal’ is deeply offensive. Respect for all religions is essential for peace and unity,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

He also stressed that freedom of expression should never be used to insult religions or cultures.

Following the controversy, the Muslim Council of Elders in South Cotabato issued a public advisory urging Bangsamoro communities nationwide to report Briand’s Facebook account.

The council cited possible violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act (Republic Act 10175) and described the content as “a disrespectful act to Islamic beliefs.”

Calls mount for legal action

Prominent Moro filmmaker Gutierrez “Teng” Mangansakan II, meanwhile, said he is consulting lawyers to explore legal action.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said the “mockery of halal by joking about pork crossed a line too far.”

“As a Muslim, I take this personally. As an artist, I recognize the power of satire, social commentary, and humor. But his antics are not satire, nor are they social critique. They serve no purpose other than to inflate his ego, propped up by algorithms that reward controversy and outrage,” he wrote.

Mangansakan argued that Briand’s actions could constitute unjust vexation under Article 287 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

“Imagine if a dozen Muslims, especially within a single jurisdiction, were to file simultaneous charges. That transforms a ‘minor’ offense into something with weight, consequence, and accountability,” he said.

Later that day, Mangansakan confirmed he had formally written the NCMF to express his willingness to serve as a complainant in any legal proceeding. The Commission acknowledged receipt of his letter the same day.

He added that a lawyer advised him to seek other complainants and pursue a possible class suit.

“This is no longer about antics. This is about dignity, respect, and the line between freedom of expression and willful malice,” Mangansakan wrote.

In a video he posted 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Briand said he already went to the NCMF-Davao office but the regional director, Sherrila Porza-Sawah, was not there. He added that he was able to talk to the director over mobile phone and told to come back Monday next week.

Briand has figured in several controversies, doing various antics in his attempt to engage audience and get viral posts, then issue an apology afterwards.

Among the latest was climbing the roundball monument of Koronadal City in South Cotabato, which the police said was “irresponsible content creation.”

“The public, especially bloggers and content creators, are reminded to exercise responsibility and respect towards our city’s heritage sites,” the Koronadal City Police Station posted on its Facebook page. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)