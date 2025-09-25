Davao universities, colleges condemn corruption

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Sept) — Amid the ongoing investigations in Congress on the controversial flood-control projects, universities and colleges in this city have condemned corruption, their constituents engaging in various forms of protest actions the past days.

Ateneo de Davao University students bring their protest against corruption to the streets in a rally on Tuesday (23 September 2025). MindaNews photo by DANIEL JAMITO

Students of the University of the Philippines – Mindanao (UP Min) and the University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) actively participated in the National Day of Protests on Sept. 21 at the city’s Freedom Park. They decried the budget cuts for state universities, worried they might lose scholarships and endure downgrade in school facilities, like damaged chairs, poor ventilation, and electricity cuts.

The students believe the budget cuts were realigned to confidential funds and flood control projects.

Jay Lozano, UP Mindanao Rise for Education convenor, said that the government budget shows neglect in education.

Ateneo de Davao University students, meanwhile, walked out of campus on Tuesday to express their outrage over massive and widespread corruption in government. They flooded the streets of Roxas Avenue in their protest against the flood control scandal.

Judge Hinojale, vice president of the Samahan ng Mga Mag-Aaral ng Pamantasang Ateneo de Davao, said the protest action was a student-led walkout to call for accountability, and hoped that students from other academic institutions would do the same.

“It is angering to hear all these ongoing forms of corruption coming to the surface, but it is only right that these evils be uprooted as soon as possible,” said communication student Reflex Rodriguez.

On the same day, AdDU unfurled a 6×10-meter banner at the front of the university building along Roxas Avenue that says “Fight for Truth, Jail the Corrupt, and Restore Integrity.”

On Monday and Tuesday, the Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) of the Archdiocese of Davao held a two-day forum featuring a dialogue on corruption at the school’s Cross Theater.

“The dialogue broadened my viewpoint as to how we, the youth, can inspire change, especially with transparency and values that we must carry when handed the responsibility of the position of power,” said Kristine Magada, a communication student at HCDC who attended the forum.

Several other Catholic universities expressed their protest through statements and prayers.

San Pedro College (SPC), a Dominican institution, conducted a prayer and procession on Wednesday to condemn the “prominent corruption in the Philippines.”

“For me, as a student, it is important to be aware of what’s happening right now in our nation. Us students must stand what is right and just,” said Claire, a radio technology student at SPC.

Meanwhile, the University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC) urged all Ignacian Marian to speak truth to power and hold leaders accountable in its official statement released on Sept 21. (Daniel Jamito / MindaNews)