Davao SP pushes construction of overpass following death of woman hit by truck

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 September) — The City Council here approved on Tuesday a resolution to construct an overpass in Panacan following the death of a 59-year-old woman hit by a trailer truck.

Traffic at the Panacan public market. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

The resolution, which was approved Tuesday during the city council’s regular session, seeks to “ensure pedestrian safety and prevent further road accidents.”

The overpass is requested to be constructed in front of the Panacan public market, where Gilda Saludes Inting, while crossing the street, was hit by a trailer truck on Monday.

The resolution calls for the city council to request for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), to prioritize the construction of a pedestrian overpass.

The proposed overpass, according to the resolution introduced by Councilor Doce L. Apostol, “will not only save lives but will also improve traffic flow by directing pedestrian crossings to a designated safe facility.”

Before his stint as a city councilor, Apostol was the barangay captain of Panacan.

According to Eller Bantugan, barangay kagawad of Panacan, the construction of an overpass in the area is “very long overdue.”

In an interview with MindaNews Thursday, Bantugan said the barangay council requested for the overpass almost 10 years ago.

He said while a budget was allocated by the Department of Public Works and Highways, the project was not pushed through because the budget was good only for two lanes. The road, Bantugan said, was already widened to four lanes, and another budget appropriation is needed for the overpass to cover the longer distance.

Bantugan said that as of the moment, the pedestrian lane is the only way for pedestrians to cross the street, further causing traffic congestion since the road is a national highway where large trucks, public and private utility vehicles regularly pass.

Bantugan said that the creation of the overpass would help make the traffic easier. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)