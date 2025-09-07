Davao Light says no word yet from NORDECO on transition

KAPALONG, Davao del Norte (MindaNews / 07 September) — The Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) is still awaiting Northern Davao Electric Cooperative’s (NORDECO) reply to its call for a joint transition as the Aboitiz-owned utility prepares to expand its service here and other towns of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

In a press conference Friday at Kapalong Green Paradise, Enriczar Tia, DLPC president and chief operating officer said the joint transition will hasten the company’s goal to provide electricity to 250,000 consumers in the two provinces.

“Hopefully, we can work together with NORDECO so that we can transition efficiently,” he said in Cebuano after DLPC’s ceremonial pole installation program here on Friday.

The first of 45 poles installed during the ceremonial pole installation of the Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) at the municipality of Kapalong, Davao del Norte on Friday, 05 September 2025. MindaNews photo by Razl EJ Teman

Tia added they have reached out three times to NORDECO to discuss the company’s acquisition of the cooperative’s electric assets, but there has been no reply yet.

Republic Act 12144, which lapsed into law on April 6, allows DLPC to take over the operations of NORDECO in the following areas: Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, San Isidro, Talaingod, Tagum City, and Samal Island in Davao del Norte; and Laak, Mabini, Maco, Maragusan, Mawab, Monkayo, Montevista, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro.

The law mandates NORDECO to cooperate in the transition.

In the same press conference, Arnel D. Bersabe, senior assistant vice president of DLPC-Panabo Branch, said the company has the right to purchase the distribution system assets of NORDECO and they will seek legal remedies if the latter refuses to sell them.

Bersabe said they are just waiting for the certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Energy Regulatory Board so they can begin formalizing contracts with their customers.

NORDECO filed a petition before the Supreme court in May 2025, challenging the constitutionality of RA 12144, claiming the law “sets a dangerous precedent by enabling a private entity to expropriate government-funded assets and consumer equity, while bypassing constitutionally protected contract obligations.”

It said “DLPC’s franchise was approved without proper consultation with NORDECO and the affected communities.”

Protesters march around Tagum City in Davao del Norte on February 4, 2025 to oppose the planned takeover by the Davao Light and Power Company of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative’s franchise. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN

The Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (PhilRECA) on May 23 urged all electric cooperatives and their respective member-consumer-ownere “to stay united and remain vigilant in protecting community-based electrification from unwarranted takeovers.”

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a decision on the petition.

In his speech Friday after the ceremonial pole installation, Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin I. Jubahib said DLPC’s entry will mean better electric service and more affordable power to the citizens of Kapalong.

Tia told MindaNews that a bigger customer base will lower the cost of power because of competitive prices offered by electricity supply providers, although the rate will still depend on the supply in the power market in Mindanao.

According to a report by Davao Consumer Movement, as of late August, DLPC had the lowest rate in the region for residential consumers at P9.08 per kilowatt hour (kWh) despite an increase of P0.3010 from its July 2025 rate of P8.78 per kWh.

It said NORDECO had the highest rate for residential consumers at P12.55 per kWh, followed by Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative at P11.75 per kWh, and Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative at P10.24 per kWh.

Tia said the increase in DLPC’s power rate was due to the Visayas sourcing electricity from Mindanao.



He, however, said this will only be temporary since hydroelectric powerplants will produce more affordable electricity during the “ber” months where more rains are expected.

The Mindanao Development Authority earlier said that Mindanao has more than enough power supply for the whole island.(Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)