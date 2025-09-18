Cagayan de Oro will have 2 rallies on Sept. 21

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 18 Sept) — Two groups with opposing political advocacies will stage separate rallies here on Sunday, Sept. 21, which also marks the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

Xavier University students in Cagaya de Oro City stage a protest on 17 September 2025 against corruption in government, particularly alleged anomalies surrounding flood control projects across the country. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

A church-led march and rally will be held in the morning, and the pro-Duterte group will hold its own event in the afternoon.

Fr. Der John Faborada, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, said a multisectoral protest march led by religious leaders—among them Archbishop Jose Cabantan, leaders from the Iglesia Filipina Independiente, United Church of Christ of the Philippines, and the interfaith group of evangelicals and Muslims—would start at the Gaston Park.

The marchers will pass downtown along Velez St., and culminate at the De Lara Park at the Misamis Oriental Provincial Capitol compound where speakers will demand accountability of corrupt politicians and signing of bank secrecy waivers by all government officials.

Faborada said the rally would be held in the morning to avoid the protest organized by the pro-Duterte group in the afternoon.

Councilor Joylen Mercedes Balaba, leader of the pro-Duterte camp in Cagayan de Oro, said they have also organized their rally in the afternoon so the two groups can avoid each.

“We are two groups with opposing agenda. We might be united against corruption but eventually our battle cry is “Bring home,” Balaba said, referring to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Balaba said their protest would start with a motorcade around the city, ending at the Amphitheater in downtown Divisoria.

The anti-corruption protests in Cagayan de Oro will begin Friday afternoon when religious leaders belonging to the Promotion of Church People’s Response in Northern Mindanao will stage a candle lighting rally and noise barrage at the Press Freedom Park in front of De Lara Park.

Rev. Jefferson Palasan, PCOR-NM secretary general, called on residents to “register their voices” on the street protests against systematic corruption in the government.

“In one voice let us unite as a people of God and let our voices echoed in the streets,” he said.

Palasan added that their group would also stage a protest march on Sunday afternoon starting at Magsaysay Park across Xavier University, which is on the opposite end of the Amphitheater where the pro-Duterte group will hold its rally, up to the Press Freedom Park. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)