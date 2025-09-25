Butuan historian Greg Hontiveros passes away

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 25 Sept) — Gregorio “Greg” Hontiveros, a beloved local historian and heritage advocate of this city, passed away on Tuesday. He was 75.

Greg Hontiveros talks about the First Mass controversy contained in his book back in 2009. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

His daughter Silahis announced his passing on her Facebook account without disclosing the cause of death.

“We will share further details in the coming days as we honor and celebrate his life—as a loving husband, devoted father, caring Lolo, and respected Butuanon historian,” she said.

Hontiveros authored two books and published numerous papers in the Journal of History and university journals, focusing on aspects of Mindanao’s history and culture.





His works include Butuan of a Thousand Years, published in 2004, a sweeping account that traces the rich history of Butuan from its pre-colonial prominence as a thriving trade and cultural hub through the Spanish and American periods; and A Fire on the Island: A Fresh Look at the First Mass Controversy, published in 2008, which discusses the long-running historical controversy on the First Mass during the voyage of Ferdinand Magellan using archival information detailing the event in the 16th-century Philippines.

Butuan City Mayor Lawrence Lemuel Fortun expressed grief over the loss, calling Hontiveros “a true champion of Butuan.”

Fortun described Hontiveros as the city’s historian, thinker, and champion, whose passing is deeply felt.

“He spent his life digging through the layers of our past, writing with clarity and conviction, publishing books and articles that proclaimed the voice and stories of our ancestors, and standing firm so that Butuan would be given its rightful place in history,” Fortun said.

Fortun highlighted that Hontiveros was not only a prolific writer and respected local historian, but also a legislator who brought his scholarship into the halls of the city council.

“He understood that heritage is not only to be studied and remembered, but also safeguarded through policy and sustained by governance, so that it may be faithfully entrusted to future generations,” he added.

The mayor also recalled Hontiveros’ recent participation in the opening of the Butuan Corner at the City Library during the 75th Butuan Cityhood Anniversary on August 2025.

“What makes his passing even harder to accept is that we were with him only last month… He looked older, yes, but still good-looking, dignified and full of life. In his soft-spoken words, I heard the same brilliance and zeal that had always defined him. He was proud of what Butuanons had achieved together, and he was eager for what more could be done for the cause of history, culture, and heritage in our city,” Fortun said.

In the same month, the Butuan City Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department (CTCAD) featured Hontiveros as one of the city’s inspiring figures.

The CTCAD described him as a heritage advocate, historian, and cultural preservationist dedicated to safeguarding Butuan’s legacy.

“As the President of the Butuan Heritage Society, he leads efforts to conserve the city’s historical sites, promote cultural awareness, and protect indigenous traditions. With decades of experience, he has been instrumental in preserving the Balangay archaeological sites and advocating for Butuan’s recognition as a cultural hub,” the department stated.

The Philippine Sociological Society (PSS) also mourned Hontiveros’ passing.

“Mr. Hontiveros was part of our multidisciplinary panel at the 2024 PSS Conference on Imagining (De) Colonization held in his hometown of Butuan City. He rescheduled his trip to Butuan to make sure he would be there in person for the conference,” the society said in a statement.

Beyond his work in local heritage, Hontiveros contributed to MindaViews, the opinion section of MindaNews, writing on Mindanao history, cultural identity, and heritage revitalization.

He is survived by his wife, Edna, and their children, John, Silahis, and Jiggy. (Ivy Marie A. Mangadlao / MindaNews)