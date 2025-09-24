Budget cuts for education feared to result in loss of scholarships

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 September) — Scholars at the University of the Philippines Mindanao might lose their scholarships if the budget for education continues to be reduced.

Students during the 21 September 2025 rally at the Freedom Park in Davao City. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

Jay Lozano, UP Mindanao Rise for Education convenor, said during the rally against corruption at Freedom Park in Davao City on Sunday that scholars like him fear this scenario could happen, citing that this year’s approved budget for state colleges and universities is only ₱113.7 billion, or ₱14.43 billion less than last year’s allocation of ₱128.13 billion.

Lozano said the budget cut is already taking its toll, citing that they are holding classes in classrooms at UP Mindanao with damaged chairs, poor ventilation, and poor lighting.

“They should exhaust all means to provide quality education to us Filipinos… We have seen in the budget that the education sector has been neglected,” he added.

Heroine Fernandez, another UP Mindanao student, said the budget cuts for state schools show in the lack of facilities like laboratories.

She said a large chunk of the budget will again go to confidential funds.

Congress is still in the stage of holding hearings for the 2026 proposed budget.

Sunday’s rally in Davao City was part of the nationwide protests against corruption triggered by revelations about anomalous flood-control projects. It was organized by the Citizens Rage Against Corruption. (Daniel Jamito / MindaNews)