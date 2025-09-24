Beauty queen draws flak over Manila vs. Davao rallies comparison

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Sept) — Mutya ng Dabaw 2024 Hannah Maj Piccio drew flak over post comparing the Sept. 21 rally in Metro Manila and Davao City, describing the commotion in the rally in the national capital against the peaceful event in her hometown.

Hannah Maj Piccio speaking at the Sept. 21 rally at the Rizal Park in davao City. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

“Rally sa Manila: tear gas sunog putik. Rally sa Davao: cake at lechon,” she wrote on her Facebook page, which has over 14,000 followers, Sunday evening. Her post generated 8,400 reactions, more than 1,000 comments and 2,400 shares as of Wednesday afternoon.

But supporters said Piccio was just stating facts, saying that Dabawenyos simply have their own protest and there’s nothing wrong with that.

On Sept. 21, 53rd anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., protesters in Metro Manila dubbed their rally as “Baha sa Luneta” and “Trillion Peso March,” while pro-Duterte Dabawenyos staged their “Pray for the Philippines Rally” at the Rizal Park in front of city hall featuring 100 lechon baka (roasted cows) and a crocodile cake.

Another group of Dabawenyos staged a rally at the Freedom Park along Roxas Ave. condemning corruption and demanding accountability in government.

Piccio regarded the Manila rallies as violent and conflict-driven with protesters throwing mud, tear gas, and there are those who set fire to some vehicles on the streets. She then shifted to saying that the Davao City rally was peaceful with lechon baka and a life-sized crocodile inspired cake.

Piccio was referring to the tension that rose between the rallyists and the security forces in the metropolis that resulted to the arrest of more than protesters.

Netizens were quick to react, saying Piccio’s post is insensitive to the people fighting corruption and a mockery to the Filipinos who stand together to demand accountability.

Ian Comidoy, reacting to the Dabawenya beauty queen’s post, said that the Manila rallies were clearly fighting for corruption and should not be confined to any political parties and colors.

“Protests are not supposed to be a parade or a photo op. They are not staged to look neat and ‘aesthetic’ for your social media feed. They are messy because the system we are fighting is messy. People are angry, people are hurt, people are desperate. It’s embarrassing to see you treat corruption like it’s something we can decorate with fondant and icing. That crocodile cake will rot, but corruption will keep devouring this country if we do not fight it head-on,” Comidoy wrote in a post.

Another post by Badet Lawas said the two rallies were different in nature, but there is no need to compare as both rallies have different goals.

Some of the lechon baka and the crocodile cake during the pro-Duterte Sept. 21 rally. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

“You can really sense the underlying statement attached to this post. What are u really trying to point here? Both rallies are different. They have different ways to deliver their language of protest. I do not tolerate the excessive aggression and outrage but the loud noise echoed there speaks deeper anger and disappointment from this systemically-ill, blatantly corrupt government,” Lawas said in his caption on his shared post of Piccio.

“I hope you choose to use your platform wisely. This is very disappointing to see, labaw na former mutya ng dabaw ka,” Juncell Albutra said in a separate post.

The former Mutya ng Dabaw 2024 is currently taking her law degree at the Ateneo de Davao University. This prompted a netizen to express her disappointments over Piccio’s take on the issue as a law student.

“Ano point mo, et? Such a disappointing take from a law student,” Hera Terace commented on Piccio’s post.

Meanwhile, several supporters backed up Piccio, saying that the Davao rally was inherently peaceful compared to the Manila rally.

“Kinsa pud among bombahan dre uy, lain pud magpalupad mi bomba padung manila. We support the rally meaning ana. We can’t deny the anger of the victims of flood control corruption, and people thought its a peace rally,” a comment from Pijjie Delos Santos on Piccio’s post read.

Another comment from former Davao City 1st District councilor Pilar Braga said: “Unique talaga ang Dabaw, Cakes instead of bombs.”

“That’s just how we do it! Long live, Davao,”’ Julio C. Gomez wrote in his comment to Piccio’s post.

Piccio, on a comment to her own post, clarified her point by saying there are many ways to stage a protest. And one method is not necessarily better than the other.

The 23-year-old Piccio was crowned Mutya ng Dabaw in 2024 and is known for her advocacies in body positivity. (Daniel Jamito / MindaNews)