Alleged NPA leader arrested in Agusan del Sur

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 11 September) — An alleged top communist guerrilla leader, tagged as the region’s most wanted person, was arrested during a police operation last week in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

BGen Marcial Mariano P. Magistrado IV, director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 13, identified the suspect as alias “Owen,” 38, a carpenter and alleged as a former political instructor of the New People’s Army Section Committee 14, Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

The report, which was posted on the PRO 13 Regional Public Information Office Facebook page, said the suspect was arrested on September 3.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 7 in Bayugan City earlier issued warrants of arrest against Owen for murder (Criminal Case No. 4575, dated April 3, 2017), multiple attempted murder (Criminal Case No. 4574, dated April 3, 2017), and kidnapping with serious illegal detention (Criminal Case No. 4611, dated June 5, 2017). All cases carry no bail recommendation.

Investigators linked Owen to two major crimes in Bayugan City – the November 18, 2014 shooting incident in Barangay Pinagalaan that killed an Army corporal and wounded four other soldiers, and the December 17, 2014 kidnapping of alias Mamerto in Barangay Grace Estate.

“We are firm in our resolve to bring fugitives of the law before the court so they may answer the crimes they have committed. Justice must prevail,” Magistrado said. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)