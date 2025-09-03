Agusan Sur leaders gain global soil research insights in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 3 September) — Top officials and lawmakers of Agusan del Sur recently immersed themselves in advanced soil health research in Brisbane, Australia, underscoring their commitment to strengthening agricultural programs and legislation through global best practices.

The Agusan del Sur delegation at a laboraty at Griffith University. Photo from the Team Eddiebong Facebook page

The delegation was led by Representatives Adolph Edward Plaza (2nd District) and Alfel Bascug (1st District) and Vice Governor Patricia Anne Plaza, joined by all the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) and regional directors of the Department of Agriculture (DA), according to a post on the “Team Eddiebong” Facebook page of Rep. Plaza.

The group visited Griffith University’s School of Environment and Science, where they engaged in lectures and discussions on soil ecosystem functions, carbon dynamics, organic waste recycling, and the rising problem of microplastics in agriculture. There they met Associate Professor Richie Lador, of the Agusan del Sur State College of Agriculture and Technology (ASSCAT), pursuing post graduate studies.

They also visited Griffith’s soil and environmental chemistry laboratories, benchmarking methods that could complement the operations of Agusan del Sur’s own laboratory.

The delegation attended a comprehensive lecture and laboratory tour at the School of Agriculture and Food Sustainability of the University of Queensland (UQ).

A highlight of the UQ visit was the rare access to the plant futures facility, one of the world’s leading research hubs for plant science and sustainable ecosystems. The facility hosts state-of-the-art controlled environment rooms capable of replicating diverse climate and natural conditions to simulate future agricultural challenges.

The Australian immersion came months after the opening of Agusan del Sur’s state-of-the-art Soil Research and Analytical Laboratory at the Provincial Research, Development, and Innovation Office located at the capitol complex in Prosperidad. Opened in June this year, the laboratory provides farmers with science-based guidance for precise nutrient management and improved yields.

Griffith University’s Prof. Chengrong Chen briefs Agusan del Sur officials on new technologies for soil health development. Photo from the Team Eddiebong Facebook page

Rep. Plaza said the visits to Griffith and UQ will strengthen his Soil Health Fertilization Program, a flagship initiative designed to help farmers transition away from dependence on commercial fertilizers toward more sustainable, soil-based nutrient management.

“Our soil laboratory is already operational, but experiences like this help us align with global standards,” Plaza said in a chat over Messenger. “What we learned in Australia will allow us to craft policies and programs that ensure farmers in Agusan del Sur get the full benefit of science-driven agriculture.”

SP members also affirmed that the learnings will guide the passage of local laws institutionalizing soil testing, promoting sustainable fertilization, and supporting organic waste recycling—key measures to align the province’s agricultural agenda with long-term food security and climate resilience. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)