Agusan del Sur town eyes rebidding of P144-M water system project

Drone view of the town center of Sta. Josefa, Agusan del Sur. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Planning and Development Office-Sta. Josefa FB Page

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 10 September) — The local government unit of Sta. Josefa, Agusan del Sur is considering rebidding a ₱144-million water system project after the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) revoked the license of a Discaya-owned firm as a contractor.

The Davao City-based Crown Works Development Corp., which was awarded the water system project, rented a license from St. Gerrard Construction and Development Corp., one of the companies owned by couple Pacifico Discaya and Sarah Discaya that are now the subject of an investigation by Congress for allegedly anomalous multi-billion peso infrastructure projects.

Dicken Otero, Sangguniang Bayan member and former mayor of Sta. Josefa, said the project is 75-percent complete based on the audit of its accomplishments.

Otero said Mayor Richard Plaza is expected to issue a work stoppage and terminate the contract with the contractor following their meeting next week.

The project is funded through a loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Crown Works Development Corp. is handling the Cluster II phase of the water system, which involves pipe-laying for nine of the town’s 11 barangays.

Originally scheduled for completion in November, the project aims to provide a level III water system for 2,800 households.

The town had a population of 26,432, according to the 2020 Census. The number is 3.57 percent of Agusan del Sur’s total population.

Aside from St. Gerrard Construction and Development Corp., PCAB’s Board Resolution No. 075, approved on Sept. 1 also revoked the licenses of the following companies owned by the Discaya couple:

Alpha and Omega General Contractor And Development Corp.

St. Timothy Construction Corp.

Amethyst Horizon Builders and General Contractor and Development Corp.

St. Matthew General Contractor and Development Corp.

Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor Inc.

YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply Inc.

Way Maker OPC

Elite General Contractor And Development Corp.

The resolution came after Sarah admitted during a Senate blue ribbon committee hearing that she controlled nine construction companies that simultaneously submitted bids for the same government project.

A PCAB license is mandatory for all contractors in the Philippines, certifying their compliance with national standards of expertise and competency. Without it, firms cannot legally bid on or undertake government projects.

PCAB said the Discayas’ practices indicated collusion and the use of schemes that undermine fair procurement processes, violating licensing and procurement laws. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)